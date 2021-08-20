The MyPerfect Franchise mailbag, second edition

This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net. Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 251-210-2930 and put your life and career in your own hands!

Dashaun Jerkins has had a nice fall camp. (Christopher Hanewinckel USA Today)

FiveStarDore: There hasn't been a whole lot mentioned about the defensive backs besides a few standout plays and one or two guys that have popped. Coming into the fall, I though DB would be the most-deficient group. Any thoughts you can share?

Some issues at home have kept me out of practices since Monday, but the two guys in the secondary who'd stood out to me the most were safety Dashaun Jerkins and freshman corner Alan "Taco" Wright. Jerkins' contributions weren't unexpected; he's flashed nice moments throughout his career when he's been healthy. As for Wright, there's more to earning a job than making big plays--you also have to avoid being on the wrong side of those, and that's tough for a freshman--but Wright's had several interceptions and break-ups when I've watched, and that's not something freshmen normally do. Jerkins is a shoe-in to start, and as for Wright, it'll be interesting to see how the coaching staff processes what it's seen with him.

BaseballBros: After seeing the team practice for almost two weeks now, where is your enthusiasm level in comparison to the last few years?

There's been a renewed optimism among Vanderbilt fans this August, and I understand why. But fans should always take fall camp reports in stride; if there's a school in the country where returning players aren't bigger/faster/stronger/making more plays, then there's a problem, because that' just what happens as players gain experience. And so any insight you gain there, you have to consider that in context. My stance really hasn't changed since the end of last year: With the talent level that the Derek Mason staff left behind, the Commodores have a steep hill to climb just to get back to respectability. I still don't see elite speed most places and I don't see enough athletes in the trenches to compete with what most Southeastern Conference schools have, and I don't think there's much a coaching staff can do to overcome that. Does that mean this year's hopeless? I don't, because one thing I do see is the same players on last year's team executing at higher levels and playing with a lot more discipline. The thing that Clark Lea hoped to do was change the culture and it's clear to me that he's made massive gains there, and I'm not going to tell your you're wrong if your belief is that he can get Vanderbilt back to a winning season, say, by 2023. But I'd warn folks to take solace in small gains this fall, and to take consolation that the program's moving in a better direction.

MBADore: Wagering your next paycheck, Vandy's predicted win total is 3.5. Which side are you taking?

I'd be surprised if Vanderbilt lost to either ETSU or UConn. I see the Colorado State game as a pick 'em. And from there, it gets much tougher. The Stanford game is one that, based on the questions I get asked on radio appearances and the chatter on our boards, that folks think Vanderbilt might have a shot at winning based on the perception that the Cardinal are headed in a downward direction. But the reality is that Stanford's 4-2 season last year was a whole lot better. The power rankings generally see Stanford still (though just barely) inside the top 50 while most see the Commodores around 100. As for the SEC, the three best chances at wins are South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State, but the first two are on the road and there's also the sobering reality that those three teams beat the Commodores by a combined 67 points last season. So if I'm betting my paycheck, I'd take the under. But if Vanderbilt beats CSU and plays Stanford close. I'd start getting a little nervous about that bet.



MBADore: How would you rate the football staff individually as recruiters?

It's way too early to tell. Obviously Jovan Haye's gotten results, but a few months' sample size coming off an 0-9 year otherwise just isn't enough to pass judgment, especially when no one or two coaches seem to be the point person more than others for the class assembled so far.

DFWMark: Anything you can share about the Javeon Marlow departure and where he will, or might, land?

I haven't seen that Marlow's landed anywhere yet, which probably isn't a good sign on August 20. I do know this: There's a feeling that the last staff let a few things get out of control and I know the culture that Lea wants to build is one without headaches or discipline problems. With Marlow already having been suspended last year and this team in desperate need of running backs, you can probably gather what that means.

MBADore: How do you explain the uptick in recruiting by stack in basketball? What have you heard about the job being done by coach Ralph on the recruiting trail?

My best explanation is that they've added two people who've done this before in Ed Conroy and Michael Curry, which should be a big improvement over the last two guys, who had no such experience (Faragi Phillips, Damany Henrix). I'm not sure why Stackhouse felt that was a good idea, but sometimes you have to learn the hard way. As for Shea Ralph, I don't follow women's basketball, but Stephanie White was such a disaster on and off the court that I can't help but think Ralph is an improvement. Actually, I'm not sure recruiting was White's issue; it was just that the culture she built was so awful that whatever good recruits they got were probably going to leave anyway.

VUMatt23: Have you heard any reasoning for the increase in prices for basketball tickets?

I have not; I presume the school may wanted to make up for lost revenue last year by increasing ticket prices, but I get the sense they overshot the mark with dramatic increases coming off a fourth-straight losing season. This is one move that may backfire.

VUMatt23: Has the O-line, specifically the center position, progressed any since the scrimmage?

My sense is that the offensive line isn't anywhere near where it needs to be, and I think center is the biggest concern on the team right now. Again, I've not seen the last couple of practices so perhaps that's changed some.

VUMatt23: Any more info on the Gates and Williams decommits and if we have any backup plans there?

Vandy didn't want to lose either, but sometimes things just happen that way and there's really no bad guy. Our understanding is there's a chance they get Williams back. Daniel Martin and Tyler Banks are names to watch.

DustyOrleans: Any updates on Kumar Rocker? It’s been pretty quiet.

Yeah, it's been pretty quiet for me, too. The typical places you'd go to for information on this matter have clammed up. There's still a lot I don't understand and I'm not alone.

DRobertsonTN: It was stated September was when details of the new facility plans would be released. Is this still the expectation? With September 18th's game against Stanford being designated "Vandy United Night" should we expect something around this date?

That seems to be a closely-guarded secret but folks I've spoken with believe there's a September timeline.

MBADore: Early prediction on the starting lineup for the VandyBoys next year.

My guess at a lineup: C: Dominic Keegan 1B: Spencer Jones 2B: Tate Kolwyck 3B: Parker Noland SS Carter Young LF: Javier Vaz CF: Enrique Bradfield RF: Isaiah Thomas DH: Troy LaNeve Catcher and first may be the biggest uncertainties and I think how Keegan responds to catching again will determine a lot of that. You could see Gavin Casas in the mix at first, possibly some Alan Espinal at catcher. Of course, it's never this simple and I'll have a better feel after fall ball.

MBADore: What does the VandySports organization look like now? Who is covering what etc.Bruno/Sean/Tyler/Chris