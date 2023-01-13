This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 404-973-9901 and put your life and career in your own hands!

MBADore: If this is a 5-year rebuild of the football program, where is Clark in relation to where things should be?

Maybe a little ahead?

I said before the season that if the sum of wins plus games in which the team had a fighting shot to win in the final half of the fourth quarter equaled five, the season would likely be a success.

That number was six—five wins, plus a 17-14 loss to Missouri—and so the staff not only got there, but beat that number by one.

Now, that’s also an arbitrary number I picked and so my saying that doesn’t make it true. But based on the wreckage left behind from an 0-and-9 campaign with a season-ending forfeit two years ago against the backdrop Vanderbilt football history, it also doesn’t seem like a reach.





MBADore: We haven't heard from the chancellor in a while regarding sports, do you think he's lost interest or is he just busy? Would he ever do a podcast??

Based on conversations with multiple sources this week, it sounds like the chancellor is as involved as ever with sports and I think that’s a good thing.

As for a podcast, Will Perdue and I have discussed approaching him before and so perhaps we can make that happen in the coming months.





MBADore: What is the ceiling for the three main Vanderbilt sports? We already know the floor?

Baseball’s fairly obvious; the program has won two national titles and finished runner-up in four the last eight seasons. (2020 did not have a championship.)

The other two are a lot harder, and the reason for that is that Vanderbilt hasn't had a fully-functional athletic department for the better part of at least a half-century and so it'd hard to know what the upside might be under functionality.

But I'll give it a shot.

I think for hoops, Kevin Stallings had a run of five NCAA tournaments in six years that ended 11 years ago. Stallings got fired four years later after an NCAA tournament, so perception was that Vanderbilt could do better. Evidence since suggests maybe not. I'd say it's something resembling Stallings' peak with maybe some more NCAA wins in there, but history post-Roy Skinner doesn't suggest a lot more, excepting Eddie Fogler's one SEC title in a landscape far different from what we have now.

Football's tougher. I always thought pre-Ole-Miss Hugh Freeze (Freeze took that program to a higher level for a spell) was a good aspiration. Mark-Stoops-level Kentucky--schedule some built-in wins out of conference, finish around .500 in the league most years, get to a bowl every year--now seems a good goal but again, there's no reasonable evidence to suggest Vanderbilt can do that. But again, that's a tough guess given the school hasn't even pretended to care until Daniel Diermeier took the chancellor's job almost three years ago.

Dustyorleans: If Tim Corbin ever hangs up his coaching cleats do you think he would have any desire to work inside of the Athletics Department?

Maybe? A half-dozen years ago I think there was interest but I don’t know either way now.

However, I do wonder about the quickly-changing climate in baseball—which has included roster-tampering through NIL promises and equipment violations that the NCAA seems to have no interest in investigating—and how that affects Corbin long-term. It’s a different game now—not long ago, it was taboo just to recruit someone else’s commits—and whether it’s coincidental or not, the program did slip a good bit last year.





Dfwark: Do you have any evidence of the VUAD changing any policies after reading fan's opinions and feedback on this board?

I’ve never really asked a lot but it does seem at times that bringing red-flag issues to light gets them addressed either head-on or through attempts to manipulate perception around those issues.

A source close to football did tell us two years ago that our reporting on broken air-conditioning in the weight room got an issue that had persisted for about 6-8 weeks fixed in a matter of 3-4 days. I can’t prove it did but I always found that interesting.





Dustyorleans: Old news now, but any insights as to why Lanier flipped to Minnesota? Pimpton to LSU makes sense but Lanier was a head scratcher.

I don't. And this isn't an accusation, but when other schools use NIL in recruiting and Vanderbilt uses it only for retention, obviously you wonder.