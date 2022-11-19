This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 404-973-9901 and put your life and career in your own hands!

VUMatt23: Likely positions of need for football in the HS class and portal?

Maybe everything but receiver and quarterback? The Commodores have been super-thin at running back since September and so that's an obvious need. Defense is a need across the board, but probably a little less at defensive back given how many Vanderbilt signed a year ago.

VUMatt23: How many players will we take in this class?

We expect about 25, but with the portal and early signing period, National Signing Day seems a year away at this point so we'll see how that settles.

Dustyorleans: Do they go for a transfer portal RB? We are thin, but does that work against them in recruiting young talent?

I think you have to if there's a good option available.

Dustyorleans:: Buy or sell? We go bowling next year?

Here's an answer that might shock you: I may actually buy. depending on what happens in the offseason. The Commodores will either be favored or have a puncher's chance in their first six games of next year, and if that goes well, it can breed confidence for an end stretch that outside the Florida-Georgia-Ole Miss stretch, may not be quite as daunting depending on how the others reload.

Dustyorleans: Buy or Sell? AJ Swann throws for over 3k yards next year.

Sell, Swann is a tremendous talent can certainly do it, but 3,000 yards is tough even if you're healthy al year, and that's already been an issue so far.

Buy or Sell? Seals and Wright both transfer.

Sell. Maybe one but not both?

Dustyorleans: Which player returning would be most surprising but is actually possible?

Wild guess here--maybe Anfernee Orji gets a favorable evaluation from the NFL but not quite the one he wants? "Surprising" was your condition here and so that's the best example I can think of as I'm not sure anyone else outside perhaps Jaylen Mahoney is getting drafted, and what little info that's out there on Mahoney suggests he may be more of a camp invite.

VUMatt23: Is Liam Robbins inside game the key to Vanderbilt’s offense?

My opinion-absolutely. Having a threat to draw the defense away from Vandy's outside shooters is a must and while Ezra Manjon is fast, he's no Scotty Pippen Jr. I've thought all year that Robbins is the key to this team's success and I'm not backing away from that.