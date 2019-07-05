News More News
baseball

The top 50 offensive seasons in the Corbin era

Right fielder J.J. Bleday had, debatably, VU's best offensive season in its last 17 in 2019. (Vanderbilt athletics)
Chris Lee
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a list of the 50 most productive offensive seasons by Vanderbilt hitters since coach Tim Corbin arrived in 2003, according to a Bill James formula that estimates how many runs a player "creates" per 27 outs he makes.

Players must have 165 plate appearances to qualify. Seasons are ranked according to an index that adjusts for how many runs were scored, on average, across college baseball. It does not adjust for schedule or ballparks, or situational hitting with men on base.

The player's actual production is listed in "RC/27," with the index number following in the last column to the right. RPI strength of schedule for that year is also listed.

Players who played in 2019 are bolded. Comments follow below the chart.

Top 50 Vanderbilt hitters
Rk. Player Year PA RC/27 RC/27 I SOS

1. Bryan Reynolds

2016

284

12.41

13.14

20

2. J.J. Bleday

2019

347

12.70

12.85

2

3. Austin Martin

2019

323

12.66

12.81

2

4. Will Toffey

2017

262

12.12

12.54

5

5. Aaron Westlake

2011

307

11.39

12.04

9

6. J.J. Bleday

2018

166

11.12

11.64

5

7. Stephen Scott

2019

310

10.75

10.88

2

8. Dansby Swanson

2015

336

10.05

10.86

2

9. Tony Kemp

2013

317

9.68

10.74

12

10. Pedro Alvarez

2007

315

10.93

10.59

19

11. Jeren Kendall

2016

288

9.95

10.54

20

12. Dominic de la Osa

2007

297

10.87

10.53

19

13. Pedro Alvarez

2006

298

10.86

10.44

N//A

14. Conrad Gregor

2011

209

9.41

9.95

9

15. Rhett Wiseman

2015

344

9.20

9.95

2

16. Stephen Scott

2018

213

9.47

9.92

5

17. Connor Harrell

2013

301

8.84

9.81

12

18. Conrad Gregor

2012

279

8.95

9.76

2

19. Warner Jones

2004

293

10.16

9.73

N/A

20. Dansby Swanson

2014

336

8.47

9.67

3

21. Mike Baxter

2005

251

9.71

9.35

N/A

22. Zander Wiel

2015

323

8.64

9.34

2

23. Jeren Kendall

2017

295

8.94

9.25

4

24. Ethan Paul

2016

198

8.59

9.10

20

25. Austin Martin

2018

273

8.61

9.01

5

26. Conrad Gregor

2013

299

7.99

8.87

12

27. Tony Kemp

2011

310

8.27

8.74

9

28. Bryan Reynolds

2014

319

7.65

8.74

3

29. Jeren Kendall

2015

229

8.01

8.66

2

30 Jason Esposito

2010

319

10.42

8.55

12

31. Julian Infante

2017

283

8.22

8.51

4

32. Cesar Nicolas

2004

291

8.87

8.50

N/A

33. Mike Yastrzemski

2013

302

7.53

8.36

12

34. Spencer Navin

2013

235

7.50

8.33

12

35. Ryan Flaherty

2007

309

8.55

8.28

19

36. Jason Esposito

2011

303

7.69

8.13

9

37. Steven Liddle

2009

298

9.68

8.11

18

38. Mike Yastrzemski

2011

298

7.57

8.00

9

39. Bryan Reynolds

2015

320

7.30

7.89

2

40. Ethan Paul

2019

332

7.79

7.88

2

41. Spencer Navin

2012

240

7.19

7.84

2

42. Ty Duvall

2019

239

7.70

7.79

2

43. Vince Conde

2014

303

6.82

7.79

3

44. Pedro Alvarez

2008

198

8.72

7.76

46

45. Ryan Klosterman

2004

300

8.08

7.74

N/A

46. Bryan Johns

2010

167

9.38

7.70

12

47. Philip Clarke

2019

320

7.57

7.66

2

48. Curt Casali

2011

277

7.18

7.59

9

49. Connor Kaiser

2018

263

7.24

7.58

5

50. Tony Kemp

2012

297

6.90

7.53

2

Six players from the 2019 team--Bleday, Austin Martin, Stephen Scott, Ethan Paul, Ty Duvall and Philip Clarke--made the top 50, while Pat DeMarco (57th) ranked just outside the list.

Bleday and Martin ranked not far behind Bryan Reynolds for the top spot. Both ranked not far behind Reynolds and played a tougher schedule, so it's debatable the pair's 2019 campaigns were the best two offensive seasons under Corbin at VU.

Three players--Reynolds, Pedro Alvarez, Conrad Gregor, Jeren Kendall and Tony Kemp--make the list in every year in which they played at VU. Gregor's three seasons rank inside the top 26, and Kendall's, in the top 29.

Eight players--Bleday, Martin, Scott, Paul, Dansby Swanson, Jason Esposito, Spencer Navin and Mike Yastrzemski--appear twice.

{{ article.author_name }}