Here's a list of the 50 most productive offensive seasons by Vanderbilt hitters since coach Tim Corbin arrived in 2003, according to a Bill James formula that estimates how many runs a player "creates" per 27 outs he makes.

Players must have 165 plate appearances to qualify. Seasons are ranked according to an index that adjusts for how many runs were scored, on average, across college baseball. It does not adjust for schedule or ballparks, or situational hitting with men on base.

The player's actual production is listed in "RC/27," with the index number following in the last column to the right. RPI strength of schedule for that year is also listed.

Players who played in 2019 are bolded. Comments follow below the chart.