The top 50 offensive seasons in the Corbin era
Here's a list of the 50 most productive offensive seasons by Vanderbilt hitters since coach Tim Corbin arrived in 2003, according to a Bill James formula that estimates how many runs a player "creates" per 27 outs he makes.
Players must have 165 plate appearances to qualify. Seasons are ranked according to an index that adjusts for how many runs were scored, on average, across college baseball. It does not adjust for schedule or ballparks, or situational hitting with men on base.
The player's actual production is listed in "RC/27," with the index number following in the last column to the right. RPI strength of schedule for that year is also listed.
Players who played in 2019 are bolded. Comments follow below the chart.
|Rk. Player
|Year
|PA
|RC/27
|RC/27 I
|SOS
|
1. Bryan Reynolds
|
2016
|
284
|
12.41
|
13.14
|
20
|
2. J.J. Bleday
|
2019
|
347
|
12.70
|
12.85
|
2
|
3. Austin Martin
|
2019
|
323
|
12.66
|
12.81
|
2
|
4. Will Toffey
|
2017
|
262
|
12.12
|
12.54
|
5
|
5. Aaron Westlake
|
2011
|
307
|
11.39
|
12.04
|
9
|
6. J.J. Bleday
|
2018
|
166
|
11.12
|
11.64
|
5
|
7. Stephen Scott
|
2019
|
310
|
10.75
|
10.88
|
2
|
8. Dansby Swanson
|
2015
|
336
|
10.05
|
10.86
|
2
|
9. Tony Kemp
|
2013
|
317
|
9.68
|
10.74
|
12
|
10. Pedro Alvarez
|
2007
|
315
|
10.93
|
10.59
|
19
|
11. Jeren Kendall
|
2016
|
288
|
9.95
|
10.54
|
20
|
12. Dominic de la Osa
|
2007
|
297
|
10.87
|
10.53
|
19
|
13. Pedro Alvarez
|
2006
|
298
|
10.86
|
10.44
|
N//A
|
14. Conrad Gregor
|
2011
|
209
|
9.41
|
9.95
|
9
|
15. Rhett Wiseman
|
2015
|
344
|
9.20
|
9.95
|
2
|
16. Stephen Scott
|
2018
|
213
|
9.47
|
9.92
|
5
|
17. Connor Harrell
|
2013
|
301
|
8.84
|
9.81
|
12
|
18. Conrad Gregor
|
2012
|
279
|
8.95
|
9.76
|
2
|
19. Warner Jones
|
2004
|
293
|
10.16
|
9.73
|
N/A
|
20. Dansby Swanson
|
2014
|
336
|
8.47
|
9.67
|
3
|
21. Mike Baxter
|
2005
|
251
|
9.71
|
9.35
|
N/A
|
22. Zander Wiel
|
2015
|
323
|
8.64
|
9.34
|
2
|
23. Jeren Kendall
|
2017
|
295
|
8.94
|
9.25
|
4
|
24. Ethan Paul
|
2016
|
198
|
8.59
|
9.10
|
20
|
25. Austin Martin
|
2018
|
273
|
8.61
|
9.01
|
5
|
26. Conrad Gregor
|
2013
|
299
|
7.99
|
8.87
|
12
|
27. Tony Kemp
|
2011
|
310
|
8.27
|
8.74
|
9
|
28. Bryan Reynolds
|
2014
|
319
|
7.65
|
8.74
|
3
|
29. Jeren Kendall
|
2015
|
229
|
8.01
|
8.66
|
2
|
30 Jason Esposito
|
2010
|
319
|
10.42
|
8.55
|
12
|
31. Julian Infante
|
2017
|
283
|
8.22
|
8.51
|
4
|
32. Cesar Nicolas
|
2004
|
291
|
8.87
|
8.50
|
N/A
|
33. Mike Yastrzemski
|
2013
|
302
|
7.53
|
8.36
|
12
|
34. Spencer Navin
|
2013
|
235
|
7.50
|
8.33
|
12
|
35. Ryan Flaherty
|
2007
|
309
|
8.55
|
8.28
|
19
|
36. Jason Esposito
|
2011
|
303
|
7.69
|
8.13
|
9
|
37. Steven Liddle
|
2009
|
298
|
9.68
|
8.11
|
18
|
38. Mike Yastrzemski
|
2011
|
298
|
7.57
|
8.00
|
9
|
39. Bryan Reynolds
|
2015
|
320
|
7.30
|
7.89
|
2
|
40. Ethan Paul
|
2019
|
332
|
7.79
|
7.88
|
2
|
41. Spencer Navin
|
2012
|
240
|
7.19
|
7.84
|
2
|
42. Ty Duvall
|
2019
|
239
|
7.70
|
7.79
|
2
|
43. Vince Conde
|
2014
|
303
|
6.82
|
7.79
|
3
|
44. Pedro Alvarez
|
2008
|
198
|
8.72
|
7.76
|
46
|
45. Ryan Klosterman
|
2004
|
300
|
8.08
|
7.74
|
N/A
|
46. Bryan Johns
|
2010
|
167
|
9.38
|
7.70
|
12
|
47. Philip Clarke
|
2019
|
320
|
7.57
|
7.66
|
2
|
48. Curt Casali
|
2011
|
277
|
7.18
|
7.59
|
9
|
49. Connor Kaiser
|
2018
|
263
|
7.24
|
7.58
|
5
|
50. Tony Kemp
|
2012
|
297
|
6.90
|
7.53
|
2
Six players from the 2019 team--Bleday, Austin Martin, Stephen Scott, Ethan Paul, Ty Duvall and Philip Clarke--made the top 50, while Pat DeMarco (57th) ranked just outside the list.
Bleday and Martin ranked not far behind Bryan Reynolds for the top spot. Both ranked not far behind Reynolds and played a tougher schedule, so it's debatable the pair's 2019 campaigns were the best two offensive seasons under Corbin at VU.
Three players--Reynolds, Pedro Alvarez, Conrad Gregor, Jeren Kendall and Tony Kemp--make the list in every year in which they played at VU. Gregor's three seasons rank inside the top 26, and Kendall's, in the top 29.
Eight players--Bleday, Martin, Scott, Paul, Dansby Swanson, Jason Esposito, Spencer Navin and Mike Yastrzemski--appear twice.