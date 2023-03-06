The Vanderbilt baseball 3-2-1, post-Cambria Classic
Three observations, two questions and a prediction following Vanderbilt's winning two games at the Cambria Classic in Minnesota.
Three observations
1. Vanderbilt threw a no-hitter for the fourth year in a row and this was easily the strangest.
Anyone with half a brain could have seen Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter throwing no-hitters and even last year's Chris McElvain-Christian Little no-no wasn't crazy, given how McElvain was the team's opening-day starter and Little's talent.
But the way the Commodores did Sunday night in a 4-0 shutout of Minnesota? I don't think anyone had that on their 2023 bingo card.
Consider the strangeness of all that happened:
- Vanderbilt, for whatever reason, didn't throw Devin Futrell, its normal Sunday starter. Futrell did not pitch the entire weekend.
- Sam Hliboki was the best pitcher of the night. Hliboki entered Sunday having allowed four home runs and a double in 5 2/3 innings. With the fences being around 310 feet to the foul lines, Hliboki might not have seemed like the best choice but it worked magnificently, as he fanned eight of 11 hitters he faced.
- Greysen Carter, who'd thrown 9 1/3 career innings, was the starting pitcher. He went 3 1/3 hitless innings and probably would have gone more were it not for five walks.
- This was Game 3 of a series. That's the day most teams have run out of pitching, and even a program as pitching-rich as the Commodores typically have been over the years can struggle in that spot.
Yeah, it's Minnesota, which is 0-11 and has scored 43 runs. But pitching a no-hitter anywhere, anytime takes a rare combination of skill and luck, and Vanderbilt got both on Sunday.
2. Vanderbilt has two mid-week games followed by the weekend series with Loyola-Marymount, and a number of quality arms available.
Guys we could potentially see Tuesday and Wednesday (just my opinion here, not "reporting") include Bryce Cunningham, David Horn, Andrew Dutkanych, Ryan Ginther, Thomas Schultz, Grayson Moore, Patrick Reilly and Futrell.
3. The Commodores rank last in the Southeastern Conference, or close to it, in a bunch of offensive categories.
Vandy's 78 runs scored are tied with Kentucky for the league's worst, and the Wildcats have played one fewer game. The 'Dores rank last in batting average (.249), on-base percentage (.362, and the only team below .414), doubles (15) and walks (50).
It's probably worth noting that Vanderbilt has probably played the league's toughest schedule, and that it's still averaging 6.5 runs per game.
Two questions
1. What is behind the insane levels of offense?
Okay, it's early-March and certainly, some teams pile up gaudy stats based on crummy opposition. But Vandy's 6.5 runs per game averages 151st nationally and that just seems insane, especially with some games stopped after 6 1/2 innings due to run rules, and a lot of those teams doing the dominating probably playing more at home, where a team with a lead doesn't hit in the ninth.
I don't know what the average runs per team is this year, but the median is 6.5. That's getting us pretty close to the ridiculous offensive numbers of the late-'90s, which were highest in college history.
Call me skeptical, but I can't think it's just the pitching. More guys than ever throw well into the 90s than ever. Sure, maybe that makes the ball go further when it's hit and maybe that's a small part of it.
But strikeouts are also up too. It's harder to score when it's harder to put the ball in play. And analytics have helped guys know what pitches they should throw and not throw, also.
Clearly, something's going on, whether that be legal tinkering with regulation standards for balls and the bats or something else.
2. Will Vanderbilt settle on a starting nine or will it be a revolving door?
The infield is fairly settled, but left field, right field and DH remain a mystery from day to day. We know RJ Schreck will be in the lineup, but whether that's in right or DH varies. (Screck started three times in right this weekend, so maybe that part is?)
And two of those DH starts went to Chris Maldonado, who'd not been much a part of things two weeks in.
Just when it seemed Calvin Hewett had become the left fielder, he's slumped and lost time.
What about opening-day starter and potential No. 2-hole hitter Matthew Polk? He's made just six starts and hasn't played at all in four games.
Opening-day catcher Jack Bulger has played but five games, all starts, one this past weekend.
And then there's T.J. McKenzie, who's got potential and started five times but reached base just three times.
That's a lot to sort out between now and the start of SEC play, and perhaps it won't be sorted out.
One prediction
RJ Austin will be an All-American by the time he leaves campus.
That's hardly bold considering what Austin's shown so far. He's still yet to make an error, had a two-home run game on Saturday and has walked seven times to 10 strikeouts, a great indicator of maturity for a freshman.
Vandy didn't get a lot of studs through the draft last year, but it did get Austin and that's going to pay off handsomely.