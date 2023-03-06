Three observations, two questions and a prediction following Vanderbilt's winning two games at the Cambria Classic in Minnesota.

1. Vanderbilt threw a no-hitter for the fourth year in a row and this was easily the strangest.

Anyone with half a brain could have seen Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter throwing no-hitters and even last year's Chris McElvain-Christian Little no-no wasn't crazy, given how McElvain was the team's opening-day starter and Little's talent.

But the way the Commodores did Sunday night in a 4-0 shutout of Minnesota? I don't think anyone had that on their 2023 bingo card.

Consider the strangeness of all that happened:

- Vanderbilt, for whatever reason, didn't throw Devin Futrell, its normal Sunday starter. Futrell did not pitch the entire weekend.

- Sam Hliboki was the best pitcher of the night. Hliboki entered Sunday having allowed four home runs and a double in 5 2/3 innings. With the fences being around 310 feet to the foul lines, Hliboki might not have seemed like the best choice but it worked magnificently, as he fanned eight of 11 hitters he faced.

- Greysen Carter, who'd thrown 9 1/3 career innings, was the starting pitcher. He went 3 1/3 hitless innings and probably would have gone more were it not for five walks.

- This was Game 3 of a series. That's the day most teams have run out of pitching, and even a program as pitching-rich as the Commodores typically have been over the years can struggle in that spot.

Yeah, it's Minnesota, which is 0-11 and has scored 43 runs. But pitching a no-hitter anywhere, anytime takes a rare combination of skill and luck, and Vanderbilt got both on Sunday.





2. Vanderbilt has two mid-week games followed by the weekend series with Loyola-Marymount, and a number of quality arms available.

Guys we could potentially see Tuesday and Wednesday (just my opinion here, not "reporting") include Bryce Cunningham, David Horn, Andrew Dutkanych, Ryan Ginther, Thomas Schultz, Grayson Moore, Patrick Reilly and Futrell.





3. The Commodores rank last in the Southeastern Conference, or close to it, in a bunch of offensive categories.

Vandy's 78 runs scored are tied with Kentucky for the league's worst, and the Wildcats have played one fewer game. The 'Dores rank last in batting average (.249), on-base percentage (.362, and the only team below .414), doubles (15) and walks (50).

It's probably worth noting that Vanderbilt has probably played the league's toughest schedule, and that it's still averaging 6.5 runs per game.