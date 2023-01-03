There will be no backing in to a winning record.

As the new year rings in it won’t be easy to keep it that way, though.

Despite a discouraging non-conference slate, head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his team were able to watch the ball drop with the satisfaction of sitting above .500.

Things will get real right away for Vanderbilt.

Non-conference play certainly wasn’t a cakewalk for the Commodores, who finished with just one quad two victory and zero quad one wins. But as junior forward Myles Stute alluded to, league play is when the Commodores will “really get in to it.”

In the month of January alone, Vanderbilt will face off against ranked opponents in six of its nine contests. Two of the three games against non-ranked opponents will come on the road, as well.

Simply put, Vanderbilt will have to bring it every night.

Otherwise, things could get ugly.

In its 18 conference games, Vanderbilt is favored in just three by KenPom.

Just winning the games that it is favored in would be an underwhelming result for a Vanderbilt team that had NCAA tournament aspirations just a few months ago. That type of stretch would result in Vanderbilt’s third 20-loss season since 2019 and would make significant offseason changes all but inevitable.

The ‘Dores biggest hope to avoid a disastrous stretch and to get even with Southeastern conference opponents lies beyond the arc.

“We’re a 3-point shooting team,” Stackhouse declared after the Commodores’ win over Alabama A&M.

Vanderbilt closed out non-conference play with a season-high 14 made field goals from 3-point range on 37.8% shooting, but performances like that have been few and far between.

“We’re not going to shoot that way every night so I think it’s important for us to continue to get to the free-throw line and get in the paint” the Commodores’ head man said after Vanderbilt’s blowout victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

The Commodores have shot just 33.3 from 3-point range on the season, a mark that ranks just 200th in the country. Trey Thomas, Colin Smith, and Stute are the only Commodores averaging over 15 minutes per game that shoot over 30% from 3-point range.

To offset rough shooting nights, Vanderbilt will have to win the turnover battle more consistently and will have to get more from Jordan Wright, who averaged just 9.5 points per game in non-conference play.

Stackhouse’s team has won the turnover battle just four times in its 13 games and has struggled at times while Wright has been banged up.

Friday night’s outing provided reason to be optimistic on both counts but even when taking that into account, Vanderbilt’s outlook as it enters conference play is a harsh reminder of reality.

A year ago, today, Vanderbilt was in a different position. One that included hope, an identity, and NCAA tournament aspirations.

A year later, its position is a bit different.

Realistically, a successful finish for Stackhouse and his team looks more like avoiding a 20-loss season, knocking off a few “top dawgs” in the league, and avoiding an empty Memorial Gymnasium.

Those goals are a far cry from a potential NCAA tournament berth.

But whether Vanderbilt achieves them could be the difference between the infrastructure of the program staying largely similar and administration deciding that the program needs major offseason changes.

The opportunities are there for Vanderbilt and the way it takes care of them will have implications beyond the 2022-23 season.

Those opportunities start on Tuesday night as Vanderbilt welcomes South Carolina to Memorial Gymnasium for an important matchup to open conference play.