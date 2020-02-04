If you want to know what’s wrong with Vanderbilt, the fact that it started a press release with a tone like that, on a day like this, is a good first step. And yes, I know, that was about Candice Lee being the interim athletic director, and I’ll get to that later, but elephant sidesteps don’t get much bigger than that, and that should be the topic at hand.

One year and three days after he was hired, the university is done with Malcolm Turner. One year ago, in a university statement released upon his hiring, chancellor Nick Zeppos breathlessly termed Turner, “… a proven and highly accomplished sports business executive with a passion for the transformative power of education.”

Ironically, this could be a “landmark moment,” a landmark resembling a tombstone that reads, “Here lies Vanderbilt athletics,” unless the university, for a change, shows some humility, end the “smartest-guy-in-the-room” charade and joins the rest of us in the real world.

Let’s recap the last year.

Okay, there’s baseball, and the non-revenue sports, and those are great. And after that, then what?

I struggle to name anything positive that Turner accomplished. The AD the school just ran off has squandered so much money that nobody seems entirely sure quite where it was spent. The outcome of that put his entire department in spending and hiring time out. I’m sure some funds were raised, but frankly, I question how much, and how much of the work Turner actually did himself on what was raised. This all against the backdrop in which football and both hoops teams are dreadful.

At the very moment that the majority of things people actually care about are going to athletics hell, to start a response to it all with “In a landmark moment,” may be the most Vanderbilt thing ever.

Here’s one more thing about Vanderbilt: It throws everyone in the midst of impossible situations. It's doing it now with Candice Lee.

I know Candice a bit. Mostly, my opinion of her is formed by people who know her better. Here’s a sampling of a text I got today: “She’s a great person. She’s someone you cheer for because of the person she is.” Opinions like that are one reason she’ll have a lot of support on campus.



And here’s where this whole thing gets tricky: In the last few years, Vanderbilt has done its share of “on-the-job-training” with its hires. And today appears to be the start of one more.

One year ago, Vanderbilt had many more proven options at its disposal when it hired Turner, and yet took the chance. It did it with football coach Derek Mason, and that mostly hasn’t worked. It’s trying it now with Jerry Stackhouse and it’s highly debatable of whether that’ll pay off. It'll be trying it with a new chancellor, starting July 1.

Lee could also be great, which is why lumping her in there isn't entirely fair. But let's also be real: people said glowing things about Mason and Turner when they got to Vanderbilt, too.

The point is, we don't know how she'd do. Adding her to the mix puts Vanderbilt at an incredible amount of risk across key positions. And frankly, Vanderbilt is so dysfunctional right now, it's entirely possible even a great AD could fail.



I'll close with an observation on perception: I don't know who Vanderbilt thought its audience was with that memo, but the world that's mostly reading it views it as even more incompetent today than it did a year ago. Its dwindling fan base, increasingly feeling the burn of putting its misplaced trust in a university that rarely delivers, is watching to see if Vanderbilt puts its best foot forward, both with this hire and with facilities. That's something that Vanderbilt, if it primarily cares about getting this right, will have to keep in mind as it goes about selecting someone to lead this mess next.