A day where Vanderbilt ended its nine-game losing streak to Tennessee, a seven-game SEC losing streak and a day where an alpha emerged in its 3-0 win at Hawkins Field.

Nashville, TENN-- That type of day was a long time coming for this team.

On Sunday, that alpha was JD Thompson.

Thompson threw six innings of scoreless two-hit baseball on Sunday as Vanderbilt avoided the sweep and a 10-game losing streak against its rivals from out east.

Perhaps bigger than all, Thompson showed some flair. Flair that felt needed if Vanderbilt was going to win a game of that magnitude.

Vanderbilt's Sunday starter attacked Tennessee over and over again as he made a lineup full of stars look human for the first time all weekend.

That's not to discount Thompson's poise.

The sophomore starter had plenty of that as he struck out Tennessee's productive trio Christian Moore, Blake Burke and Billy Amick in the top of the frame.

Perhaps the best part of Sunday on the Vanderbilt end, Thompson wasn't the only one who rose to the occasion.

Vanderbilt's bats delivered in the bottom of the inning as RJ Austin, who led the team in average and ops in the 14 days before Sunday, got on with a single and was driven in by a two-run homer by Alan Espinal.

Espinal became the first Vanderbilt player to reach the 10-homer mark on the season with that blast.

Jonathan Vastine extended the lead to 3-0 with a single that drove in Camden Kozeal in the second.

Thompson left two runners on in the seventh as he exited the game, but Devin Futrell gave Vanderbilt some outs that mattered as he struck out the side and kept a powerful Tennessee team scoreless through seven.

Futrell came back out for the eighth and did it again, this time inducing three fly outs in a row.

The Vanderbilt lefty delivered again in the ninth to close this one out.

Vanderbilt needed that one, badly. With Thompson and Futrell's outings, the Commodores got it.

……………………………….

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.