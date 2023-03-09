The Commodores did that again on Thursday night as it survived, advanced and kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive in its 77-68 win over Louisiana State University.

When Vanderbilt’s back has been against the wall, it has responded by fighting its way off of it. Every. Single. Time.

Vanderbilt will face off against Kentucky, who it beat last week in Rupp Arena, on Friday night.

Thursday night’s win kept hope alive for the Commodores but a win on Friday could legitimately put them back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

With a loss on Thursday night, all that hope would’ve gone out the window. You could have handed the Commodores their NIT assignment in the Bridgestone Arena locker room. The Commodores kept its magic alive, though.

Here are three quick takes from Vanderbilt’s win over LSU.

Finding a way to get revenge on Thursday night says something about this group

A month ago in Baton Rouge it just looked as if LSU had Vanderbilt’s number.

The Commodores couldn’t consistently earn a stop, they struggled to rebound against the physicality of the Tigers and were bothered on the offensive end by LSU’s length and athleticism.

If you hadn’t had the context of Vanderbilt entering that game on a five-game winning streak and LSU entering on a 14-game losing streak you would’ve thought the Tigers were the better team, flat out. They had an answer for everything that Vanderbilt threw at it, that game didn’t look like a fluke like many thought it to be.

On Thursday night Vanderbilt proved that it was.

The Commodores didn’t trail for the entirety of the contest, led by as much as 14 and were unfazed by a lot of what the Matt McMahon’s team threw at them.

That says something about this group.

It easily could’ve looked ahead to its potential matchup with Kentucky, it could’ve come out flat and assumed it would roll over LSU. But Jerry Stackhouse’s team responded to being at a crossroads like it has all season, with a fire and its best basketball.

It’s nearly impossible to bet against this team, not only because of its on-court success but also because of how it has responded to hard situations.

Vanderbilt’s backcourt is in good hands next season

There are reasons to be concerned about what Vanderbilt will look like next season, each game it looks less and less like its backcourt is one of them, though.

On Thursday night Lawrence, Manjon, and a few of Vanderbilt’s other guards showed out and have given plenty of reason to be positive about the future of the unit. It hasn’t just been this week, either.

Throughout Vanderbilt’s red-hot nine-game stretch Manjon and Lawrence have been the engines that make the Commodores’ offense run. The pair has shown a knack for getting downhill and making things happen, whether that comes in the form of scoring or just starting the chain of events.

Lawrence finished Thursday night with 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting while Manjon chipped in 17.

From February on, Manjon and Lawrence have looked every part of All-SEC guards. The encouraging signs have continued through the bench and the class of 2023, as well.

Freshman guard Paul Lewis knocked down two big shots that ignited the Commodores early on and showed his ability as a tough-shot maker. Lewis has become a regular in the rotation behind a pedigree of stability along with efficient shot making from beyond the arc, Lewis is certainly a candidate to receive more minutes as a sophomore.

Vanderbilt signee Isaiah West also looks to be back to full health after suffering a torn ACL just over a year ago. The high-school senior led Goodpasture Christian School to a state championship last week while showing similar levels of poise as Lewis and developing into one of the best playmaking guards in Tennessee.

Lawrence and Manjon have proven to have the ability to be high-level SEC guards while Vanderbilt’s young guards now look like capable depth pieces.

It’s all coming together for the Vanderbilt backcourt.

The key to this one was Vanderbilt doing just enough down low

Vanderbilt’s weaknesses were shown on Thursday night in its third game without Liam Robbins. The difference between the previous two games and this one wasn’t drastic, but it was significant.

In its previous two games, Vanderbilt gave up an average of 24.5 offensive rebounds per game and let Kentucky along with Mississippi State stay in games because of that primarily. The Commodores were also outrebounded by a total margin of 34 throughout those two games.

On Thursday the Commodores still lost the rebounding battle but didn’t allow the Tigers to stay in this one because of it.

Vanderbilt tied the rebounding battle at 42 against the Tigers, that comes after Vanderbilt was out-rebounded 40-35 with Robbins on the floor for 33 minutes in Baton Rouge.

Where the difference came was the offensive glass, where LSU grabbed 20 as opposed to Vanderbilt’s 12. The Tigers were able to convert that into 19 second-chance points but still fell short.

Jordan Wright led the Commodores with 15 rebounds while Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed five and freshman big man Lee Dort grabbed two in his return to action.

Millora-Brown also chipped in five blocks and stayed out of foul trouble.

Vanderbilt likely won’t dominate the paint again this season without Robbins but the blueprint is clear, it has to hold its own and win with its perimeter play. Vanderbilt did that tonight and will have to continue to for the rest of the week in order to turn its tournament hopes into a reality.



