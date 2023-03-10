A week later the Commodores find themselves with two-straight wins over the Wildcats and enough momentum to make the NCAA Tournament a realistic possibility after their 80-73 win at Bridgestone Arena.

Just over a week ago Vanderbilt was in the midst of a 14-game losing streak to Kentucky and it felt as if the Commodores were as far off the bubble as they’d been in over a month.

Ezra Manjon led Vanderbilt with 25 points while Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence each chipped in 18 as Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse picked up his second career win over the Wildcats.

Here are three quick takes from Vanderbilt’s magical win over 23rd-ranked Kentucky.

Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament hopes are as alive as they’ve ever been

It’s always felt like if Vanderbilt got through tonight with a win, it had a chance. That is now a reality.

Vanderbilt certainly has the feel of an NCAA Tournament team and with the way its played lately, it may have the rèsumè to be one too.

Due to the Commodores’ low net and KenPom rankings it may still need some help to find itself in the field on Sunday, but the Commodores have a chance. A legitimate one.

Vanderbilt found itself in Joe Lunardi’s “next four out” this morning and got nearly everything it hoped for out of Friday’s games.

The Commodores’ picked up their fifth quad-one win in its upset victory over Kentucky on Friday night while other bubble teams like Clemson, Oregon, and Rutgers suffered defeats.

Vanderbilt now sits at 5-9 in quad-one games and has a record of 10-10 in the upper-two quads.

Stackhouse’s team probably isn’t a lock to be in the field, but has more of a case than it ever has. The Commodores are now well ingrained in the conversation and will have two more quad-two opportunities if it can knock off Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time this season, the field of 68 is within reach for Vanderbilt.

This team has “it”

Vanderbilt came out of the gate looking like a team that didn’t belong on the same floor as Kentucky. Until it did.

The Commodores looked overwhelmed, couldn’t find a rhythm and could’ve been down and out after a 12-0 Kentucky run. Instead, Vanderbilt countered with an 8-0 run that put it back within striking distance and ultimately put it back in the lead.

In just a few minutes, Vanderbilt went from a team that looked like it could’ve been ran out of the gym to a team that was firing on all cylinders.

During that final 14-0 run, Stackhouse’s team showed why it has been so terrific in its last 10 games. His team is feeling itself and just oozes confidence.

It has to be for nights like this to be possible.

With its back against the wall, a size disadvantage, a significant early deficit and a crowd that felt reminiscent of the one it played in front of at Rupp Arena last week, Vanderbilt still responded. Like it always has.

It’s a team that feels impossible to bet against, as well.

When its back is against the wall Vanderbilt always responds. When the odds are stacked against it, it proves them wrong. When the other team is more talented, it finds a way. This team just has something special inside of it.

Nothing about this 11-game stretch in which Vanderbilt has won 10 games feels like a fluke. This team may not be as talented as the top of the SEC or have the rèsumè that they do, but it is jointed at the hip and has as much of the “it” factor as you could ask for.

If Vanderbilt makes the NCAA Tournament this becomes the biggest win of Stackhouse’s tenure

There have been a few wins that Stackhouse and his team have picked up along the way that have earned this title, but if Vanderbilt can find its way into the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his tenure it’ll be hard not to look back at this one as the biggest win of Stackhouse’s Vanderbilt career.

Rather than resulting in just another cool night at Memorial Gymnasium, this one could legitimately alter the trajectory of Stackhouse’s program.

It’s still unclear if this will move the needle enough to get Vanderbilt in the field, but if it does the perception around Stackhouse’s program could become completely different than it was even a few months ago.

In December it felt like Vanderbilt had little direction as a program but after its miraculous turnaround that couldn’t feel farther from the truth.

Being an NCAA Tournament team comes with a certain level of respect. For the time being Vanderbilt is no longer a bottom feeder, it’s a team that has shown it can compete with the top of the league. Soon it could be even more than that.



