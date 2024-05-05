Here are three quick takes from the series.

Vanderbilt suffered its third sweep of the season on Sunday in Athens as Georgia took it down and moved it to 11-13 in SEC play.

That seems to end the hosting hopes, it also raises tournament questions

Vanderbilt entered Athens with what was already a questionable hosting rèsumè, what happened at Foley Field and the way it happened seems to have killed its hopes at a regional in Nashville.

It also feels as if the road to the 13 SEC wins that would likely put Vanderbilt on the bubble and the 14 that would give it a better chance is getting harder to see.

Vanderbilt currently sits at 11 league wins with Tennessee and Kentucky looming, both of which are capable of sweeping Tim Corbin's team if it comes out the way it did this weekend.

The way Vanderbilt responded as Corbin challenged them was concerning

If felt like Vanderbilt was at a crossroads coming out of Friday night.

"These are situations right here where we're going to define really how the team operates from this point forward," Corbin said after Friday's 10-0 loss. "It's not fun to leave the ballpark early and I'm sure our guys are feeling it but they've gotta do something about it."

"They're gonna have to challenge themselves. That was obviously not good in any area."

As Vanderbilt entered Saturday with that message looming, it stumbled into a 4-0 deficit and eventually was run ruled for the second-straight day after coming back to tie it at four.

It's unlike a Corbin-led team to not answer the call like that.

Perhaps that brings up some questions regarding the makeup of this group and its ability to be player led.

That's a sweep that is almost unheard of for this program

It's difficult to even find the last time that a Vanderbilt team was swept three times in a season.

That's a testament to how drastic the lows have been for this group.

Perhaps a better indicator is the run rule.

Vanderbilt lost via run rule just twice last season. This weekend it dropped two games in that fashion.

The Commodores have been outscored 71-17 in their last six SEC road games.

It's rare to see a Vanderbilt team completely overmatched the way it was this weekend and the way it has been for a large portion of its road slate this season.

…………………………………

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.