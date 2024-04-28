Here's three quick takes on the weekend that Vanderbilt had.

Vanderbilt dropped its second series in the last three tries in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

That's the worst weekend Vanderbilt has had at home in awhile

Heading into this weekend, Vanderbilt had won 13-straight home series. That streak ended on Sunday. To an unranked team.

Vanderbilt let a team that shouldn't come in to Hawkins Field and beat it do just that.

That's the type of series that calls some things into question. Particularly as Vanderbilt stares down series against Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

It feels as if the hope of Vanderbilt hosting has dwindled by the day, so has some of the hope surrounding what Vanderbilt can do once it reaches a regional.

Hope isn't completely lost, but it's gut check time for Vanderbilt now. If it wasn't already.

Matthew Polk's production has quietly been a pleasant development for Vanderbilt

It's been hard to ignore the production that Polk has given Vanderbilt.

Through the last 14 days heading into Sunday, the junior was leading Vanderbilt with a .476 average and a .556 on-base percentage. Polk also has an OPS of 1.222 throughout that span as well as a .667 slugging percentage.

"More consistency," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin when asked what he's seen Polk recently. "He's doing a nice job defensively, too. Center Field is a good position for him...he's a pretty good safety net out there."

Corbin largely attributes what he's seen from Polk offensively to what he's done on the mental side.

"More consistency between at-bats, more consistency between pitches," Corbin said. "I think that's when you start to see maturation of how guys handle those 15 seconds and how they handle going from at-bat to at-bat. Polky is getting more mature every time he steps out on the field."

Vanderbilt will need all that Polk can give it down the stretch.

Vanderbilt's offense has to be a lot better as a whole than it was this weekend

Vanderbilt's offense in the first two games of this series, in particular, won't cut it consistently. Not against a team like Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt's offense didn't do its depleted pitching staff many favors at all this weekend as it struggled to drive in RISP, hit just four homers on the weekend and struck out 27 times.

That's not a winning recipe.

It's time for Vanderbilt's offense to show that is has more in the tank than what's its shown recently.

Alan Espinal, Polk and Jonathan Vastine have stepped up, but Vanderbilt needs everyone to for the next few weekends to end differently than this one did.

Sunday was an absolute that may change the outlook a bit

It felt like Vanderbilt needed that one. Corbin's demeanor postgame seemed to reflect that.

"It's a kick in the nuts," Corbin said. "You play that hard, you work yourself back into it. It was a tale of two games. But it will make us better some way, somehow."

It felt as if Vanderbilt had answered the call that the gut check Sunday was provided. Hunter Hines crushed its dreams, as he did a few times throughout the weekend, though.

As a result, the entire narrative on the series flips.

It was a tremendous baseball game, but may be Vanderbilt's toughest to swallow to date.

…………………………………

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.