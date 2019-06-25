THE SITUATION

After trips to see each of his top schools, Donovan Kaufman's decision became that much easier. The Louisiana three-star defensive athlete committed to Vanderbilt over Colorado and Tulane on Tuesday. Kaufman found a fit in the SEC as a hybrid safety. He went in-depth on his commitment with Rivals.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"When I first went up there, I wanted to commit because I want to focus on my senior season and I chose Vandy because something just felt right." "It was actually really hard after visiting Memphis ... I truly enjoyed it and I felt that they both wanted to develop me, but Vandy has better education and it’s the SEC. Also, I’m 5-foot-10 and I appreciate that didn’t stop them from offering me like it did a lot of coaches and people my size don’t get to play in the SEC, especially not as a safety." "Coach (Devin) Fitz said it’s 'AFC, NFC, and SEC.' Coach Tate (Benton), for one he was a big Wayne fan like me and we just vibed, you know? The atmosphere was actually what surprised me and it’s not really a big school and Nashville cooking isn't too bad, even though it’s not touching New Orleans. When I left I was still shocked." "Really they just told me what the expected from me and however much work I put it will determine my future. The biggest selling point was the atmosphere and I felt as if it was the right fit."

