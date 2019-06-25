Three-star ATH Donovan Kaufman commits to Vanderbilt
THE SITUATION
After trips to see each of his top schools, Donovan Kaufman's decision became that much easier.
The Louisiana three-star defensive athlete committed to Vanderbilt over Colorado and Tulane on Tuesday.
Kaufman found a fit in the SEC as a hybrid safety. He went in-depth on his commitment with Rivals.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"When I first went up there, I wanted to commit because I want to focus on my senior season and I chose Vandy because something just felt right."
"It was actually really hard after visiting Memphis ... I truly enjoyed it and I felt that they both wanted to develop me, but Vandy has better education and it’s the SEC. Also, I’m 5-foot-10 and I appreciate that didn’t stop them from offering me like it did a lot of coaches and people my size don’t get to play in the SEC, especially not as a safety."
"Coach (Devin) Fitz said it’s 'AFC, NFC, and SEC.' Coach Tate (Benton), for one he was a big Wayne fan like me and we just vibed, you know? The atmosphere was actually what surprised me and it’s not really a big school and Nashville cooking isn't too bad, even though it’s not touching New Orleans. When I left I was still shocked."
"Really they just told me what the expected from me and however much work I put it will determine my future. The biggest selling point was the atmosphere and I felt as if it was the right fit."
RIVALS REACTION
Kaufman made a huge move in the Louisiana state rankings to right outside the top 20. He's a versatile safety that plays more like a linebacker for Archbishop Rummel (La.) High School and is one of the top playmakers on the defensive back in the Boot.
The biggest knock on the three-star is his size. He's about 5-foot-10 and just upped his weight to about 195 pounds. Still, Kaufman clocked a 4.49-second 40 time during the spring. He clocked an 11.51 100-meter dash back in the spring.
Kaufman makes his living making plays close to the line of scrimmage. He's outstanding in coverage and is a natural ballhawk. He anticipates routes well and can cover well in space.
Kaufman also is versatile enough to provide a nice pass rush off the edge and packs a big punch with his tackling. He's a reliable defender in the open field and usually comes up with highlight reel-worthy plays. Kaufman can also help in the return game. He sees the field well and is agile enough to make a defender miss.