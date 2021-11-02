Three-star linebacker BJ Diakite has decommitted from Vanderbilt

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect committed to Vanderbilt back on March 22nd. Diakite was the Commodores second commitment in the 2022 recruiting class, joining CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson , who committed earlier that day.

Vanderbilt has lost their second commitment in as many days. On Tuesday, Pinson Valley (Ala.) athlete BJ Diakite announced he was backing off his verbal pledge to the Commodores and reopening his recruiting process.

The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on October 2nd and has made multiple trips to Atlanta to visit with the Yellow Jackets staff.

That could be a potential landing spot for Diakite considering his high school teammate and quarterback Zach Pyron committed to Georgia Tech on October 6th. The three-star signal-caller was also being heavily pursued by the Commodores and visited West End earlier in the fall.

While listed as a tight end, Vanderbilt was recruiting Diakite as an outside linebacker.

He becomes the fifth decommitment for the Commodores in the 2022 class - joining Houston Co. (Ga.) cornerback Caleb Coley, McCallie (Tenn.) defensive back Kenzy Paul, Klein Oak (Tex.) defensive end Dorian Gates, and Wewahitchka (Fla.) linebacker Alex Williams.

Coley backed off his pledge on Monday.

Vanderbilt now has 16 commitments in the 2022 class that is currently ranked 44th nationally according to Rivals.com.