Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin left some of those questions to his players after Vanderbilt fell 10-0 to Georgia in seven innings.

Athens, GA-- When you lose like that, you've got questions to answer.

"The message is gonna have to come from within," Corbin said. "They're gonna have to challenge themselves. That was obviously not good in any area."

More than anything, Corbin wants his team to answer the call and the challenge. The veteran coach acknowledges that you couldn't spin Friday night positively.

"The two losses last week we challenged them," Corbin said. "Tonight that was not the case."

Corbin seems to think of Friday night as a crossroads for his team.

"These are situations right here where we're going to define really how the team operates from this point forward."

What's clear is Friday night can't happen again. Not if Vanderbilt wants to get to where it's trying to go.

"It's not fun to leave the ballpark early and I'm sure our guys are feeling it but they've gotta do something about it," Corbin said. "As far as wins in a row or losses in a row it's not about that, it's just being more competitive.

Corbin doesn't have a leader pinpointed, but he acknowledges that he needs one. Fast.

"It has to be the players in general, It has to be the team." Corbin said. "It's significant that everyone operates in a manner where they're helping us win baseball games. It's not one or two people."