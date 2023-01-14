The Commodores’ prolific offensive performance was sparked by 22 points from Tyrin Lawrence, 17 from Jordan Wright, 15 from Myles Stute, 14 from Liam Robbins, and 13 from Trey Thomas.

Things felt meant to be for Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon in its 97-84 win over the 15th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at Memorial Gymnasium.

“Our guys, they played their butts off” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said of the performance.

Stackhouse’s team certainly came out ready to play. The ‘Dores got out to a 15-13 lead early behind an electrifying four-point play by Colin Smith and a putback dunk by Lee Dort.

With about six minutes remaining in the half, Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson was assessed a flagrant foul along with a technical. Jordan Wright was also assessed a technical during the same sequence.

Stute knocked down two free throws, but the chippy nature of the game didn’t stop there.

At the 49 second mark, Arkansas guard Anthony Black finished an “and-1” layup and stood over Quentin Millora-Brown. Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon responded by sending Black to the ground.

That earned Manjon two technical fouls and an ejection. When Stackhouse was told of the ejection, he also earned a technical foul.

The sequence allowed Arkansas to get to the line seven times because of Vanderbilt’s four first-half technicals. That allowed the Razorbacks to get out to an eight point lead at the break.

As the second half rang in, Memorial Gymnasium and the Commodores had a different feel.

Black was booed every time he touched the ball in the second half, but that wasn’t the only noticeable change.

Vanderbilt quickly stormed back on an 8-2 run in its 19-point performance over the first six minutes of the second half, forcing Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to call a timeout.

In that stretch, Stackhouse’s team shot 7-of-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. Vanderbilt didn’t just open the half with better offensive production, it opened it with a different intensity.

That intensity continued through a 13-3 run that gave Vanderbilt a 10-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the half.

The Commodores continued to ride the momentum they had into a 13 point win over one of the SEC’s top teams.

Vanderbilt’s 63-point second half propelled them to a win

There isn’t a question that Vanderbilt played its best half of basketball of the season in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s victory.

The Commodores knocked down six 3-pointers, turned it over just two times, shot 69.2% from the field, and outrebounded Arkansas while outscoring the Razorbacks 63-42 over the 20-minute span.

Saturday’s second-half performance put the Commodores in the win column against a ranked team for the first time in the 2022-23 season and moved their record to 9-8 in total and 2-2 in SEC play.

Three quick takes:

The way Vanderbilt has responded to adversity throughout the season says plenty about it

When things have gotten chippy and it looked like things could get out of hand, this Vanderbilt team has been poised and has arguably played its best basketball.

The Commodores went on a quick run after Stackhouse’s ejection against Virginia Commonwealth and turned an eight-point deficit into a 10-point lead within a 12-minute stretch after Manjon’s ejection on Saturday.

Saturday’s second-half performance was undoubtedly one of Vanderbilt’s best of the season. The Commodores played with an intensity higher than they had previously this season and overwhelmed Arkansas in their 13-3 second-half run.

"We’re real staunch and real disciplined in what we’re doing, we’re able to weather a lot.” Stackhouse said

“We’re older than this team, it’s time for our leadership and our tenure to start showing up…I thought they did a great job of doing that” the fourth-year coach added.

Vanderbilt probably doesn’t have five-star talent or national championship aspirations, but the way it has fought back from adversity says something about its toughness and potential to make something of the rest of the season.

Vanderbilt’s 3-point shooting in the second half was crucial

Even against teams like Arkansas who are deeper and more athletic, there has always been a blueprint for Vanderbilt to knock them off.

That blueprint lies beyond the arc and Vanderbilt executed it on Saturday.

Vanderbilt shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range in the second half and 10-of-18 throughout the night.

That was a group effort, as well. Six Vanderbilt players knocked down on a 3-pointer on Saturday afternoon and three knocked down more than one.

Trey Thomas led the ‘Dores with three made 3-pointers on four attempts.

“It’s huge” Robbins said of the 3-point shooting.

To consistently win games like this, Vanderbilt will have to shoot it well from long-distance. Saturday was evidence that an outcome like that isn’t that far fetched.

The Memorial Gymnasium crowd made a significant impact on Saturday’s game

Vanderbilt’s crowd had not been something to write home about before Saturday’s contest. Games where the gymnasium felt past its prime were not a completely uncommon occurrence throughout the first half of the season, but on Saturday that was far from the case.

Stackhouse needed just one word to describe the group: “Unbelievable.”

“The energy that they brought to the gym was amazing, it was amazing” Wright added “they were as big of a reason that we won this game as we were.”

A large contingent of Arkansas fans dominating the crowd didn’t feel like an unlikely outcome heading into Saturday afternoon, but as the intensity on the floor ratcheted up, so did Vanderbilt’s crowd.

The student-filled crowd dawning black “Memorial Magic” shirts made a point to get on Arkansas’ freshman guard, Black, after his incident in the late first half.

That strategy proved effective as the 6-foot-7 guard scored just three points, shot just 1-for-7, and committed four turnovers in the second half as opposed to the first half in which Black poured in 15 points and didn’t commit a turnover.

Vanderbilt has had nice turnouts earlier this season but hasn’t had a crowd that has made anywhere near the impact on the game that it did today. The Commodores may not win this game without the additional push they got from the crowd during their second-half push.

Notes:

All 16 Vanderbilt players were available.

Trey Thomas, Tyrin Lawrence, Myles Stute, Colin Smith, and Quentin Millora-Brown got the start for Vanderbilt.

Jordan Wright, Ezra Manjon, and Liam Robbins checked in for the first time at the 14:33 mark in the first half.

Things got chippy with about five minutes to go in the first half as Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson along with Jordan Wright were each charged with technicals.

Robbins picked up two fouls in one minute of first-half action.