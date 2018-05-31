Troy Fautanu goes in-depth on Vanderbilt visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Liberty (Nev.) two-way lineman target Troy Fautanu currently holds 19 offers from the likes of Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington, Notre Dame, Cal, Duke, and others. Vanderbilt is a program that has be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news