The star guard and his coach met with the media for the first time since the re-recruitment and discussed the process.

Tyrin Lawrence's transfer portal entry made for Vanderbilt basketball's most entertaining and perhaps its most important offseason storyline of the Jerry Stackhouse era.

On April 24th, disaster struck. Lawrence entered his name in the portal, a move that Stackhouse recalls as smart but one that struck some fear into the program.

"I know everyone kinda got alarmed about that, we did too," Stackhouse said.

Lawrence cites "roster shakeup" and the questions that arose as a result of it as a reason for his departure.

The 6-foot-4 guard cites familiarity with the program, the players that Vanderbilt added during his time in the portal and his belief in Stackhouse as reasons for his return.

"It really wasn't a huge factor, honestly I just came back familiar with it instead of going somewhere else having to learn everything over again," Lawrence said. "Like I said they brought in good players and coach Stackhouse I believe in and I know he has a vision for me and I know he'll do anything to help me."

Stackhouse and staff remained committed to getting their star back, the fifth-year coach felt that Lawrence and his mom noticed that.

"We did what we needed to do to get him back into the fold," Stackhouse said. "It's just about trust and understanding that you've been here with us from day one and we want what's best for you. I think he ultimately understood that, his mom understood that. We were in lockstep with both of them."

Stackhouse cited "emotional value" as another reason for Lawrence's return.

"We did a little bit of recruiting, went up to Chicago to just to put our arms around him. I know it was tough for him too because he knows people in this program have been really good to him," the fifth-year coach said.

Stackhouse brought up Chief of Staff Adell Harris as well as associate athletic trainer Brandon Wells.

"Our Chief of staff Adell Harris loves her some Tyrin Lawrence, that's why I call him chief's baby," Stackhouse said. "Brandon, when he (Lawrence) tore his ACL, just the bedside manner that goes into keep an athlete like that confident and all the work that gets back. We've built some real value there."

In the end, Vanderbilt's investment paid off. It would've been easier if Lawrence hadn't put his name in the portal but Stackhouse doesn't wonder why it happened this way.

"I think he had to jump into the portal to understand what market (he had) and what other teams were saying and once we knew that we tried to be clear at creating and finding a way for him to work with Anchor Impact to get him a situation to feel like this is comprable for someone who has his stature," Stackhouse said.

That NIL deal and familiarity ultimately sealed this one for Vanderbilt as it heads into one of Stackhouse's most important seasons at the helm.