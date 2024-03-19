"I'm just glad I've been able to be here for the last four years," Lawrence said after Vanderbilt's loss to LSU. "The community has been big for me, man. Just their support. I probably got one of the biggest moments in Vanderbilt history with the shot (against Tennessee) so just the support and all from that it makes me excited. It makes me happy."



Lawrence's buzzer-beating shot against Tennessee marked the only time that Vanderbilt beat the Volunteers in Jerry Stackhouse's tenure. Lawrence was also a focal point of the late-season run the Commodores made that year.

The Vanderbilt guard averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 27.2% from 3-point range in 2023-24.

Lawrence also averaged 13.1 points per game in 2022-23 before entering his name into the portal and ultimately returning to Vanderbilt.

"He's the ultimate culture guy," Stackhouse said of Lawrence. "He's always been about the team."

The senior forward is the fifth Vanderbilt player to enter the transfer portal after it parted ways with Stackhouse.