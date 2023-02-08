For the first time in Jerry Stackhouse’s tenure, Vanderbilt did it, it beat its in-state rival.

Liam Robbins handed it off to Ezra Manjon and as Manjon darted through the lane, the Vanderbilt student section collectively held its breath. When the ball ended up in Tyrin Lawrence’s hands there was little doubt about how this one would end, with a mosh pit on the Memorial Gymnasium floor a streak-snapping Vanderbilt win.

“It was a really special night, I’m gonna remember this night for a long, long time,” Stackhouse said.

Vanderbilt’s first-half performance was reminiscent of the one it had less than a month ago in Knoxville, the Commodores looked like they belonged with one of the nations’ top teams.

Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores’ first-half attack with 12 of the Commodores’ 32 points before the break. Vanderbilt finished the half shooting nearly 50% from the field against the nation’s number one defense.

That mark and Vanderbilt’s 42.9% mark from 3-point range still wasn’t enough for it to grab a lead as it entered the break, the Volunteers took the lead after Julian Phillips knocked down two free throws late in the half.

Vanderbilt regained the lead again early on in the half after a few timely baskets from Jordan Wright, who returned from the concussion protocol on Wednesday night.

Tennessee regained the lead on a 3 from Zakai Ziegler but Vanderbilt didn’t go away.

The Commodores held the lead for over 12 minutes in Wednesday’s game and didn’t allow Rick Barnes’ team to gain any breathing room down the stretch.

The Volunteers had a chance to seal the deal with a few late free throws but couldn’t put Vanderbilt away which allowed Stackhouse to draw up a play that felt like a microcosm of what he’s wanted from his offense all season.

The fourth-year coach got the shot he wanted, from the player he wanted to take it, right in front of the Vanderbilt bench.

“It felt great, that’s the stuff you dream about as a kid, counting down 3.2.1…it’s something i’ll never forget,” Lawrence said.

What followed is something that Jordan Wright won’t soon forget, either. As Vanderbilt’s students stormed the floor, Wright felt something similar to Lawrence.

“For the students to come out there like that it was amazing for us, stuff you just dream about, it was a really good moment for us, Memorial Magic, it’s just something that you dream about,” Wright said.

Vanderbilt snaps its 11-game losing streak to Tennessee

Heading into Wednesday it felt like the gap between in-state rivals was as big as it had ever been, Vanderbilt certainly proved that wrong on Wednesday night.

It looked nearly impossible when veteran guard Santiago Vescovi, who Stackhouse compared to Manu Ginobili last month, went to the line to ice the game. But Vanderbilt did it, the Commodores knocked off the highly-ranked Volunteers for the first time since 2017.

Wednesday night is certainly the highest high of Vanderbilt’s season. That isn’t a meaningless statement when looking back at Vanderbilt’s electrifying win over Arkansas.

There is certainly still ground made up to be made up in the in-state rivalry, but the way Vanderbilt won tonight provides hope that it won’t be an impossible feat.

Three quick takes:

This was Biggest win of Stackhouse’s tenure

Stackhouse said on Tuesday afternoon that this “would probably be our biggest win since I got here," the fourth-year coach got that win just a day later.

The veteran coach echoed that same message after Vanderbilt’s win over Tennessee, when asked whether this was the biggest win of his tenure, Stackhouse simply said “Yes, absolutely.”

There’s no way to discount this one from Stackhouse, it was his play that sealed the deal, it was the guy he believed in all along who led the way, and it was a testament to how his players believe in him.

To sell the fanbase on the future of the program, Stackhouse needed proof of positive momentum and belief. There isn’t much better evidence of that than what was shown tonight.

Stackhouse has a significantly better case to keep his job than he did a week ago and it’s largely in part to what Vanderbilt did tonight.

Vanderbilt’s intensity reflects that its players still believe in Stackhouse

Just a week ago, questions arose as to whether Vanderbilt could avoid a disaster to end the season. If Wednesday was any indication, that won’t be an issue.

“They never lost their composure, they never lost their belief,” Stackhouse said of his team.

Vanderbilt may have shown the most fight and intensity of any game in league play, it was hard to argue that Stackhouse’s team wanted this one, badly.

Just a week ago, Vanderbilt was staring down a stretch that could’ve easily resulted in a six-game skid. A week later it’s on a two-game winning streak that includes a win over a top-10 team.

A win like this doesn’t happen if there isn’t belief in each other or where things are heading.

If there’s a positive story around Vanderbilt basketball it revolves around Tyrin Lawrence

In the two games following Lawrence’s benching by “coaches decision,” it seems that the junior guard has responded exactly the way Stackhouse was hoping.

Lawrence’s 18-point performance propelled the Commodores to a win over Ole Miss on Saturday and although the Commodores didn’t produce the same result on Tuesday, Lawrence was even better.

The Commodores’ go-to guard finished Wednesday night with a team-high 19 points while shooting 8-for-12 from the field and knocking down the game winner.

It wasn’t just the numbers that the Monticello, Georgia, native put up either, it was the fashion in which he scored. There were athletic finishes around the rim, alley-oops caught, points Lawrence earned in isolation, and a few makes from 3-point range mixed in.

There isn’t a more improved player in Vanderbilt’s backcourt and that was abundantly clear on Wednesday night. If there’s a positive sentence to say about Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball program right now it needs to include its second leading scorer.

It was fitting that the ball ended up in Lawrence’s hands before the buzzer sounded.



