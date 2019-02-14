Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 08:01:38 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Ultimate roster breakdown: left-handed pitching

R1u68jlrt2o0rytzhks7
Lefty Jackson Gillis will be a valuable bullpen arm again.
Joe Howell, Vanderbilt University
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a look at Vanderbilt's left-handed pitchers, in the order I expect them to have value this season.Stats listed include "BRIP" (baserunners per inning pitched), "CTL9" (the walks and hit bats...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}