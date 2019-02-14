Ultimate roster breakdown: left-handed pitching
Here's a look at Vanderbilt's left-handed pitchers, in the order I expect them to have value this season.Stats listed include "BRIP" (baserunners per inning pitched), "CTL9" (the walks and hit bats...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news