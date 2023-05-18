12th-ranked Vanderbilt suffered its fourth-straight loss in a 8-2 defeat at the hands of 2nd-ranked Arkansas.

It felt like Vanderbilt needed this one, but it also felt like the Commodores were out of Thursday night's series opener within the first few innings.

The difference in this one came where Vanderbilt seemed to find its identity early on in the season: pitching and defense. That didn't work in the Commodores' favor on Thursday, though.

As a result of Vanderbilt's four errors, eight walks and two hit batsmen, six of Arkansas' eight runs came unearned

A first inning that included two costly Vanderbilt errors, four walks, a hit batsman, a two-run homer, and Arkansas batting around allowed the Razorbacks to get out to a 4-0 lead before the Commodores even got to the plate.

Arkansas loaded the bases in that inning with one out and Vanderbilt had an opportunity to keep the Razorbacks scoreless but a ground ball that looked like one that Vanderbilt could turn a double play on was mishandled by RJ Austin. Two runs scored in that sequence and Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens got hold of one two at bats later to extend the lead to four.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to 5-0 in the second with a Caleb Cali single up the middle.

Patrick Reilly, who started the game for Vanderbilt, came out after 1.2 innings. The junior surrendered five runs on two hits, six walks, hit a batter and threw just 28 strikes on 64 pitches.

Sam Hliboki entered the game for Reilly and escaped the second and third innings without surrendering a run.

The damage came in the fourth when Arkansas scored tacked on two more runs with two outs in the inning on a ground ball that was ruled a single and a Jonathan Vastine throwing error.

Vanderbilt’s offense came alive in the fourth after Davis Diaz reached for the second time of the night on an infield single, Chris Maldonado walked and Parker Noland drove Diaz in with a two-out RBI single.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. added another run in the fifth with an RBI single that scored Matthew Polk and cut the Arkansas lead to 7-2.

The Arkansas' lead was extended to 8-2 in the seventh when second baseman Peyton Holt scored on a wild pitch from Hliboki. That was Holt's third hit of the night to go along with two stellar plays he made at second.

Hliboki recorded his longest outing of the season on Thursday night. The senior right hander eclipsed his season high of 3.2 innings and tossed 5.1 innings against Arkansas. Hliboki surrendered three runs and four hits.

Grayson Moore entered the game to relieve Hliboki in the eighth. Moore put Arkansas down in order in the eighth and JD Thompson came in for Moore in the ninth and came out unscathed.

Vanderbilt went down quietly in the ninth and finished with just two runs, six hits, no extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts on Thursday night.

The Commodores are set to match up two more times with Arkansas at Hawkins Field this weekend before traveling to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament.



