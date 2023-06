"Vandy is home to me," Barrett told VandySports.com of his commitment. "I trust and believe in what Coach (Clark) Lea is trying to do with the program. I am locked in and I'm here for it. ANCHORDOWN!"

After recently announcing his decommitment from Wake Forest on June 7th, three-star wide receiver Markeis Barrett has decided to stay in-state, committing to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native has been a frequent visitor to Vanderbilt throughout his recruiting process and had established a close bond with the entire Commodores' coaching staff.

Barrett is one of Vanderbilt's top targets in this year's class and despite the previous pledge to the Demon Deacons, the Commodores continued to push for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound playmaker.

With Barrett now in the fold, Vanderbilt has a dynamic wide receiver that can play inside or outside and a downfield threat in their offense.

He becomes the ninth commitment in Vanderbilt's 2024 class.