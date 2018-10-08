NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt will host 19 games and take part in the highly anticipated MLB Collegiate Baseball Tournament as part of its 2019 nonconference schedule, head coach Tim Corbin announced on Monday.

The 26-game out-of-league slate opens with tilts against Virginia (Feb. 15), Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 16) and TCU (Feb. 17) from Salt River Fields – the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies – in Talking Stick, Ariz.

The Commodores will play the next 15 at Hawkins Field beginning Feb. 20 with the home opener against Evansville. The stretch includes three-game series against Pepperdine (Feb. 22-24), Dayton (March 1-3) and Illinois State (March 8-10) as well as single-game matchups versus Southeast Missouri (Feb. 26), Austin Peay (Feb. 27), ETSU (March 6) and Samford (March 12).

For a fourth consecutive year, VU will square off against Belmont at First Tennessee Park, doing so on March 19. Vanderbilt returns to the venue one week later (Feb. 26) to face Lipscomb.

The Black and Gold tangle with other familiar regional foes down the stretch, hosting Western Kentucky (April 2), Indiana State (April 16) and Tennessee Tech (April 30). The squad is also set to play a home-and-home with Middle Tennessee, visiting the Blue Raiders on April 9 and capping the nonconference slate at The Hawk on May 14.

Vanderbilt and Louisville get together for the eighth installment of the Battle of the Barrel on May 7 in Louisville, Ky. The Commodores own a 24-10 advantage in the all-time series and are looking to snap a brief three-game losing streak against the Cardinals.

2019 Vanderbilt Baseball Nonconference Schedule

Feb. 15 vs. Virginia# Talking Stick, Ariz.

Feb. 16 vs. Cal State Fullerton# Talking Stick, Ariz.

Feb. 17 vs. TCU# Talking Stick, Ariz.

Feb. 20 EVANSVILLE Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 22 PEPPERDINE Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 23 PEPPERDINE Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 24 PEPPERDINE Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 26 SE MISSOURI STATE Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 27 AUSTIN PEAY Nashville, Tenn.

March 1 DAYTON Nashville, Tenn.

March 2 DAYTON Nashville, Tenn.

March 3 DAYTON Nashville, Tenn.

March 5 DAVIDSON Nashville, Tenn.

March 6 ETSU Nashville, Tenn.

March 8 ILLINOIS STATE Nashville, Tenn.

March 9 ILLINOIS STATE Nashville, Tenn.

March 10 ILLINOIS STATE Nashville, Tenn.

March 12 SAMFORD Nashville, Tenn.

March 19 vs. Belmont^ Nashville, Tenn.

March 26 vs. Lipscomb^ Nashville, Tenn.

April 2 WESTERN KENTUCKY Nashville, Tenn.

April 9 at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn.

April 16 INDIANA STATE Nashville, Tenn.

April 30 TENNESSEE TECH Nashville, Tenn.

May 7 at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

May 14 MIDDLE TENNESSEE Nashville, Tenn.

# Salt River Fields

^ First Tennessee Park