The Preseason Coaches All-SEC Poll/team was announced today in a release as the Commodores were picked to finish third in the east. The VandyBoys also received one vote to win the division.

Arkansas led the way with 9 votes to win the SEC Title, while LSU (3) and Florida (2) fell in behind.

Meanwhile, the Commodores also saw two players on the All-SEC second team. Pitcher Carter Holton and shortstop Jonathan Vastine received the honors heading into the 2024 season.

This marks the second consecutive season that Holton earned preseason honors from the SEC. Last season, he finished with 11 starts and a 4-1 record before suffering a late-season injury.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Vastine finished last season with a .287 batting average while starting all 62 games. After finishing with only six errors all season, he proved to be one of the best defensive shortstops in the country.