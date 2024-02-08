Vanderbilt Baseball picked to finish third in SEC East
The Preseason Coaches All-SEC Poll/team was announced today in a release as the Commodores were picked to finish third in the east. The VandyBoys also received one vote to win the division.
Eastern Division
1. Florida (11) – 88
2. Tennessee (2) – 75
3. Vanderbilt (1) – 73
4. South Carolina – 50
5. Kentucky – 44
6. Georgia – 36
7. Missouri – 19
Western Division
1. Arkansas (9) – 87
2. LSU (5) – 82
3. Texas A&M – 68
4. Alabama – 47
5. Auburn – 46
6. Ole Miss – 32
7. Mississippi State – 23
Arkansas led the way with 9 votes to win the SEC Title, while LSU (3) and Florida (2) fell in behind.
Meanwhile, the Commodores also saw two players on the All-SEC second team. Pitcher Carter Holton and shortstop Jonathan Vastine received the honors heading into the 2024 season.
This marks the second consecutive season that Holton earned preseason honors from the SEC. Last season, he finished with 11 starts and a 4-1 record before suffering a late-season injury.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Vastine finished last season with a .287 batting average while starting all 62 games. After finishing with only six errors all season, he proved to be one of the best defensive shortstops in the country.
2024 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Cade Kurland, Florida
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Colby Shelton, Florida
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina
OF: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas
DH/UTL: Ike Irish, Auburn
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee
RP: Brandon Neely, Florida
Second Team
C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky
1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee
3B: Billy Amick, Tennessee
SS: Jonathan Vastine, Vanderbilt
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
OF: Bobby Peirce, Auburn
DH/UTL: Hayden Travinski, LSU
SP: Jac Caglianone, Florida
SP: Carter Holton, Vanderbilt
RP: Alton Davis II, Alabama
Heading into the 2024 season, Tim Corbin’s club returns five seniors, with two being 5th-year players. Pitcher Sam Hliboki and position players Troy LaNeve, Jack Bulger, Calvin Hewett, and Alan Espinal must step into leadership roles this season. Meanwhile, juniors Matthew Polk, Davis Diaz, and Jonathan Vastine expect big seasons as position players.
The Commodores open the season on Friday, February 16 against FAU at Hawkins Field.
This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.