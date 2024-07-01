Vanderbilt basketball heights, weights and numbers
Mark Byington's first Vanderbilt team is officially on paper.
Here's a look at what his group has shaped out to be.
Vanderbillt's roster with updated jersey numbers, heights and weights:
0- Karris Bilal, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.
1- Jason Edwards, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.
2- MJ Collins, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
3- Tyler Tanner, 6-foot, 170 pounds.
4- Grant Huffman, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
5- Tyler Nickel, 6-foot-7, 220 pounds.
7- Graham Calton, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
10- Jordan Williams, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.
11- A.J. Hoggard, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.
12- Alex Hemenway, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
15- Coleson Messer, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.
21- Hollman Smith, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.
22- Jaylen Carey, 6-foot-8, 265 pounds.
24- JaQualon Roberts, 6-foot-8, 230 pounds.
25- Miles Keefe, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
30- Chris Mañon, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.
33- Kijani Wright, 6-foot-9, 235 pounds.
99- Devin McGlockton, 6-foot-7, 230 pounds.