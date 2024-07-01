Advertisement
Vanderbilt basketball heights, weights and numbers

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
Mark Byington's first Vanderbilt team is officially on paper.

Here's a look at what his group has shaped out to be.

JaQualon Roberts is Vanderbilt's lone returning scholarship player. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
Vanderbillt's roster with updated jersey numbers, heights and weights:

0- Karris Bilal, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

1- Jason Edwards, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

2- MJ Collins, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

3- Tyler Tanner, 6-foot, 170 pounds.

4- Grant Huffman, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

5- Tyler Nickel, 6-foot-7, 220 pounds.

7- Graham Calton, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

10- Jordan Williams, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

11- A.J. Hoggard, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

12- Alex Hemenway, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

15- Coleson Messer, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.

21- Hollman Smith, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.

22- Jaylen Carey, 6-foot-8, 265 pounds.

24- JaQualon Roberts, 6-foot-8, 230 pounds.

25- Miles Keefe, 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.

30- Chris Mañon, 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.

33- Kijani Wright, 6-foot-9, 235 pounds.

99- Devin McGlockton, 6-foot-7, 230 pounds.

