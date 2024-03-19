Nashville, TN -- Despite Belmont getting a great outing from Southern Indiana grad transfer Blake Ciuffetelli, the Commodores did just enough at the plate to get the 3-1 win. The Bruins’ lefty pitched five innings of four-hit baseball, finishing with five strikeouts and only one walk.

Meanwhile, the Commodores also got a solid outing from starter Ethan McElvain, who got the nod instead of usual Tuesday starter J.D. Thompson.

Logan Poteet, a sophomore out of East Tennessee, started the scoring with a solo home run to left field, giving Vanderbilt an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd. The blast was Poteet’s 2nd of the season and 2nd of his career in total.

Calvin Hewett led off the 3rd with a bunt single, stole second, and then scored on a single from Davis Diaz to give the Commodores a 2-0 lead.

Ethan McElvain, a freshman out of Nolensville, pitched four scoreless innings, giving up three hits, one walk, and striking out three Belmont batters. That gave way for fifth-year senior Sam Hliboki in the fifth inning, who gave up two singles, but was aided by a nice play at second base from Jayden Davis to end the inning.

After just one inning of work from Hliboki, the Commodores turned to freshman Alex Kranzler in the sixth. The right-hander loaded the bases, but escaped the jam with back-to-back flyouts as Vandy held onto their 2-0 lead.

After getting one out in the seventh, Kranzler was replaced by Coastal Carolina transfer Levi Huesman. The lefty secured two outs, making way for sophomore David Horn to enter the game.

With two outs in the seventh, Davis Diaz reached base on a single, stole second and third while eventually scoring on Alan Espinal’s bloop single to left. The pair of veterans gave the Commodores the cushion they needed, extending their lead to 3-0 in the eighth.

The Bruins didn’t go away quietly, though. Mason Landers mashed a solo home run to left on David Horn to trim the Vanderbilt lead to 3-1 in the eighth. Tim Corbin turned to freshman Brennan Seiber in the ninth to close out the victory.

