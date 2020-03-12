NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt scored in six different innings and continued its impressive midweek run with an 11-2 victory Wednesday night against Toledo at Hawkins Field.

The Commodores (13-5) produced a season-high 11 runs and matched a season best with 14 hits. Vanderbilt logged nine hits and batted .391 (9-for-23) with runners aboard and went .500 (8-for-16) with runners in scoring position as part of its 21st win in the last 22 midweek outings.

Vanderbilt erupted for four runs in the fifth, stretching its lead to seven. Dominic Keegan (2-for-5) connected on a wall-ball RBI-single and Harrison Ray (2-for-3) scored another on an RBI-double into the left field corner. The Commodores sent eight batters in the plate and added four hits in the frame.

Six Commodore pitchers combined to limit the Rockets (3-13) to five hits overall and 2-for-17 (.118) with runners aboard. Ethan Smith (3-0) logged his third win and went five innings for the third time in four starts. The right-hander allowed three hits and one run while walking four and fanning six.

Michael Doolin, Erik Kaiser and Chris McElvain tossed scoreless frames. Nick Maldonado went 0.2 innings and Luke Murphy recorded one out in relief. Toledo cleanup batter Trace Hafield (2-for-5) was the only Rocket with multiple hits and contributed the team’s lone RBI.

Sixteen Vanderbilt positional players saw action including seven freshmen. After missing a pair of games last weekend, Austin Martin (3-for-4) drove in two runs. Nine-hole hitter Carter Young (2-for-2) plated two and reached base three times.

The Commodores open SEC play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Kentucky from Hawkins Field. The game can be seen on SEC Network Plus and heard on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.