Vanderbilt looked listless in its first road game this season, falling 85-65 to Davidson at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C., on Tuesday evening.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse wasn't pleased with Vanderbilt's effort in a 20-point loss at Davidson. (Jim Brown, USA Today)

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 24 points for Vanderbilt (3-2), which trailed the entire second half and was out-rebounded, 47-39. Dylan Disu (13 points, 11 rebounds) tied Pippen with a team-high 34 minutes played. D.J. Harvey (12 points) had his first double-digit scoring game as a Commodore. Hyunjung Lee (23 points), Carter Collins (22) and Kellen Grady (19) led Davidson (5-3_ in scoring. Vandy trailed 35-29 at the break, but Davidson quickly got the lead to double digits in the second half and the Commodores never got within six again. Coach Jerry Stackhouse, frustrated with his team’s effort as well as the officiating—Vanderbilt was whistled for 28 fouls, and Davidson, 15—was ejected after drawing a double technical foul with 2:35 left. On the resulting possession, Davidson’s Lee hit two free throws and then a 3, extending Davidson’s lead to 76-57. Stackhouse, still upset at his post-game media Zoom conference, opened it succinctly. “We got our ass kicked,” Stackhouse said. “That’s the opening statement.

Pippen's night for naught

Vanderbilt played Pippen off the ball much of the first half, which Stackhouse explained as an opportunity to get other point guards involved and save Pippen from constantly bringing the ball up. It's not a bad idea for a team that has three other point guards, especially with Pippen logging a lot of minutes again Tuesday. The problem: Nobody else looks ready to lead the offense. Vanderbilt had just 29 first-half points on Tuesday as the Commodores chucked the ball around the perimeter and badly missed one 3 after another. In the second half, it was more of Pippen's show. The sophomore finished with 24 points and wound up shooting 8 of 17 from the field. The problem: Vanderbilt was out-scored by 14 in the second half. The Commodores had six assists to eight turnovers after the break and had only 17 points from someone other than Pippen. Pippen finished a point from tying a career high. He averaged 31 minutes a game coming in.

Vanderbilt crushed on the backboards

Stackhouse was rightfully galled by the rebounding numbers. Davidson had 16 offensive rebounds, which it turned into 27 second-chance points. Vanderbilt's best rebounder outside Disu? Clevon Brown, who had just four boards in 21 minutes. The Commodores didn't exactly assert themselves in other ways, either: Disu had the team's only blocked shot. "You're not going to win any game that way," Stackhouse said.

No Wright

The Commodores played without Jordan Wright tonight. The sophomore was out for unspecified medical reasons on Tuesday. Wright entered the evening eighth in minutes played (45) and fourth in scoring (6.3 ppg).

Harvey, Brown work their way back

Brown and Harvey each played their third game this season. Both sat out the team's second, third and fourth games this year, apparently getting over the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the team. Harvey looked the best of the pair on Tuesday, shooting 5 of 10 from the field. (The rest of the team was a combined 18 of 48).His 28 minutes ranked third on the team, but Stackhouse said he's not 100%. "He’s battling back," Stackhouse said. "He doesn’t have the legs he’ll have with conditioning." Brown had five points and four rebounds in 21 minutes and posted a team-best in plus-minus rating (minus-2).

