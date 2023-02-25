Vanderbilt walked off of the Memorial Gymnasium floor with a 16-13 record that includes nine wins in Southeastern-Conference play.

After beating Florida for the first time in his tenure earlier this season, Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt completed a season sweep of the Gators in Saturday afternoon’s 88-72 win.

"I just thought that the effort and intensity on the defensive end was the difference in the game, that team they can score the basketball and we stopped them, we made it tough on them," Stackhouse said.

After the Commodores’ 88-80 win in Gainesville, we knew what to expect out of this one.

We were right. This one certainly started in a similar manner to the teams’ affair in Gainesville, a manner that was fast and high scoring.

Before the first stoppage at the 14:03 mark, both teams had already scored in double digits.

Vanderbilt ended the half leading 46-36 after a 6-0 and a 7-0 run that allowed it some breathing room.

The Commodores knocked down seven 3’s in the half and the Gators had six including a last-second make from Florida guard Kyle Lofton.

Ezra Manjon and Liam Robbins led Vanderbilt with nine first-half points each while Lofton and Riley Kugel each had 13 for the Gators.

Vanderbilt outscored Florida by six points throughout the second half and put this one out of reach well before the final buzzer.

The Commodores led by as much as 15 on Saturday afternoon.

Robbins led the way with 18 points while Ezra Manjon chipped in 15.

Vanderbilt bounces back

After a “disappointing” loss on Wednesday that took Stackhouse’s team off the NCAA tournament bubble, all eyes were on how Vanderbilt would respond on Saturday.

The Commodores answered that question by bouncing back in a 16-point win that didn’t feel in doubt at any point in the second half.

Instead of responding by letting losses stack up, Vanderbilt responded by attacking Florida and feeding off of a crowded Memorial Gymnasium.

Three quick takes:

The most important part of Saturday’s game: momentum

With the way that Vanderbilt’s rèsumè is currently constructed it’s only hope of sniffing the big dance will likely be if it wins the SEC tournament and secures an auto bid.

As Vanderbilt enters Bridgestone Arena in two weeks and Rupp Arena on Wednesday what will matter more than how many quad-one wins and quad-four losses sit on its rèsumè is the momentum it has.

With the Commodores’ loss to LSU, they entered Saturday with close to zero, but as it enters Rupp Arena it seems to be getting its feel back.

It didn’t just have the shooting back, either. It felt like Stackhouse’s team got some of their flair and confidence back.

For Vanderbilt to end up anywhere beyond the NIT, those characteristics will have to be present for the remainder of the season.

Vanderbilt’s fast start set it up for success

In many of Vanderbilt’s close losses, it’s easy to point back at slow starts and opposing first-half runs. The Commodores were determined to make sure that wasn’t the case on Saturday.

After a slow first-half stretch doomed them in Baton Rouge, Stackhouse’s team responded with one of their sharpest offensive halves of the season against the 23rd ranked defense in the country.

"I thought our guys really came out and they set the tone early on both ends of the floor, I thought we were executing really good offensively to start the game and throughout the whole game," Stackhouse said.

The Commodores scored 46 points in the half and shot 52.9% from the field along with 43.8% from 3-point range.

Whether it was Florida dropping into a zone or switching up its frontcourt personnel, Vanderbilt had an answer.

That start set the Commodores up for their ninth win of SEC play and said something about their resiliency.

Colin Smith is trending upward

Through Vanderbilt’s successful second half of SEC play, it has been its veterans like Robbins, Manjon, and Tyrin Lawrence leading the way. But with just a few weeks remaining one of its young forwards also seems to be emerging.

Jerry Stackhouse’s actions and words echo the same thought.

"Colin has been doing a really good job for us," Stackhouse said. "I've got a lot of confidence in him, a lot of confidence in him on the defensive end first and foremost, and in his ability to step up and make a shot, he just has an uncanny ability to make shots."

The 6-foot-8 forward charted more minutes on Saturday than he had in any game during conference play. The freshman also started both halves of Saturday’s game over veterans like Myles Stute and Jordan Wright.

The rebounding and energy has always been there for the freshman forward but the scoring seems to be coming along, as well.

In Saturday’s contest Smith eclipsed his average of four points per game within minutes of the opening tip and finished with 11.

Smith isn’t emerging as a superstar but has had a week worth noting as Vanderbilt searches for production to complement its core group of veterans.

Recruiting Notes:

Vanderbilt class of 2024 target Trent Perry was in the gym for a visit.

Vanderbilt class of 2023 target MJ Thomas was in the building for an official visit.

Vanderbilt signee JaQualon Roberts was in attendance, it was Roberts’ first game at Memorial Gymnasium.



