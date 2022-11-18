Vanderbilt coasts past Morehead State, 76-43
A week after Vanderbilt suffered an embarrassing loss as a heavy favorite, the Commodores made sure it didn’t happen again in a 76-43 win over Morehead State at Nashville’s Memorial Gym on Friday evening.
Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and was the only Commodore to score in double figures. Thirteen of Lawrence's points game in the first half, which was as many as Morehead State had in the period as Vandy took a 25-point lead to the locker room.
Vanderbilt held the Eagles to 27% shooting on the evening.
Lawrence extended Vandy's lead to 28 less than three minutes into the second half, and Malik Dia's corner 3 pushed the margin to 30 for the first time with 12:15 remaining.
Morehead State took a 2-0 lead in the first minute but never led again. Vandy's Liam Robbins (nine points, seven rebounds) gave the 'Dores their first double-digit lead of the night with a layup with 11:35 left in the first half.
The Commodores have stacked wins together after last Friday's loss to Southern Miss. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt won in overtime at Temple.
Defensive effort leads the way
A week ago, coach Jerry Stackouse was upset about the Commodores' defensive effort following a 60-48 loss to Southern Miss.
Maybe Vanderbilt got a little sloppy late. But that came mostly with freshmen and walk-ons playing the final 12 minutes with the game decided--and the reason it was decided that quickly was that the 'Dores got it done on the defensive end.
The biggest reason was that the Eagles just couldn't get good looks. After Morehead State started 3-of-6 from the floor, it went 3-of-24 the rest of the half.
Vanderbilt also made sure that the Eagles' leading scorer, Mark Freeman, didn't beat it. Freeman, a Tennessee State transfer, came in averaging 12.3 points per game, but got just three on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor.
Vanderbilt also out-rebounded Morehead State, 50-33. with Robbins grabbing seven in 17 minutes.
Lawrence's big night
Stackhouse spent a lot of the offseason talking up Lawrence, who'd had 19 total points in the three previous games. Lawrence's game-high 17 came in a variety of ways and more importantly, he was efficient, going 8-of-11 from the floor.
Lawrence led the 'Dores in minutes (28) and points (17) while adding a steal and five rebounds.
It's Lawrence's third double-figure scoring game in his last four. Last season, Lawrence scored 20 points against Winthrop on Nov. 20 and didn't tally double figures again.
Notes
- Vanderbilt was without freshman guard Paul Lewis, whom Stackhouse said was sick on Friday.
- The Commodores also played without Trey Thomas and Colin Smith, who are sidelined with injuries.
- Vanderbilt started Lawrence, Jordan Wright, Ezra Manjon, Myles Stute and Quentin Millora-Brown.
- Vanderbilt was just 10-of-18 from the foul line and is now shooting 50% from the season, which has come on 52 attempts.
- Morehead State was the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference according to the league's media and coaches. The 11-team OVC has been recently depleted by the loss of Belmont, Austin Peay and Murray State.