A week after Vanderbilt suffered an embarrassing loss as a heavy favorite, the Commodores made sure it didn’t happen again in a 76-43 win over Morehead State at Nashville’s Memorial Gym on Friday evening.

Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and was the only Commodore to score in double figures. Thirteen of Lawrence's points game in the first half, which was as many as Morehead State had in the period as Vandy took a 25-point lead to the locker room.

Vanderbilt held the Eagles to 27% shooting on the evening.

Lawrence extended Vandy's lead to 28 less than three minutes into the second half, and Malik Dia's corner 3 pushed the margin to 30 for the first time with 12:15 remaining.

Morehead State took a 2-0 lead in the first minute but never led again. Vandy's Liam Robbins (nine points, seven rebounds) gave the 'Dores their first double-digit lead of the night with a layup with 11:35 left in the first half.

The Commodores have stacked wins together after last Friday's loss to Southern Miss. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt won in overtime at Temple.