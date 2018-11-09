NASHVILLE, Tenn—Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin got a hard bouncer past Jayson Gonzalez at third that was ruled an error, giving the Gold team a 3-2 win over the Black squad in Game Two of VU’s fall series.

That came off Patrick Raby in the eighth inning. The game was scheduled for seven innings, with extra frames starting with one out and the bases loaded. Martin led off the inning.

Starting pitchers Mason Hickman and Kumar Rocker were both effective, though in different ways.

Hickman went 4 2/3, striking out five and walking one, and didn’t give up a run, scattering two hits.

Perhaps the best news was that Raby was back, and seemed to have control of his stuff.

Rocker ran into trouble in the first and second, going up four hits and a walk between those frames, a double play helping him out of the first after he gave up two runs. Rocker, whose fastball topped out around 93, settled down and struck out the side around one hit before leaving after the fourth.

After Cooper Davis walked on a 3-2 pitch from Rocker, Martin hit a double that bounced on the warning track in center, scoring Davis. First baseman Julian Infante then lined a pitch off the base of the big wall for a long RBI single.

That was the last of the scoring until the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and nobody on, Aaron Brown came in and hit Sterling Hayes with a pitch and then Ethan Paul singled and Hayes took third. With Pat DeMarco at the plate, Paul stole second and Hayes swiped home on a delayed steal. DeMarco then lined a pitch into the left-field corner to tie the game.

Brown looked better the next inning, getting J.J. Bleday to pop to third, then, striking out Jayson Gonzalez looking and Tyler Duvall swinging. He struck out Paul to end the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Walker Grisanti.

Infante led off the sixth by missing a home run to left-center off Raby by a foot or two. Dominic Keegan’s sacrifice bunt moved him over, but Raby struck out Harrison Ray swinging and then did the same to Justyn Henry-Malloy on a 3-2 breaking ball.

Brown then got the Gold team in order, forcing extra innings. Each team started with the bases loaded and one out.