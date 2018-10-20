Running back Benny Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards, helping No. 14 Kentucky to a 14-7 win over Vanderbilt at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday night.

UK rode its workhorse back down the stretch, and he delivered with a 7-yard touchdown run with 8:04 to play, capping a 12-play, 70-yard drive.

After Kentucky's Terry Wilson fumbled the ball and Jordan Griffin recovered at the UK 44, Vandy scored on Kyle Shurmur's 29-yard touchdown pass near the front left pylon to get the Commodores an early lead.

But that was Vandy's only points, as the Commodores missed numerous good opportunities. One came on UK's next drive, when Griffin recovered a fumble at the UK 41.

Kentucky finally sustained an 11-play drive and threw for just the third time in the game when Wilson hit Lynn Bowden with a 5-yard scoring toss midway through the second quarter.

The Wildcats snuffed out Vandy's last hope when Kentucky's Josh Allen sacked Shurmur at the Vandy 44 and forced a fumble, and Mike Edwards recovered on the Commodores' last drive.

Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 Southeastern Conference) travels to Arkansas next week.