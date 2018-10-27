Vanderbilt's Ke"Shawn Vaughn rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Commodores to a 45-31 victory at Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville.

Vaughn scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, each putting the Commodores up 14. Tight end Jared Pinkney had five catches for 93 yards and two scores for Vandy (4-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference).

The Commodore defense gave up 447 yards, but had a pair of key picks against quarterback Ty Storey that led to Vanderbilt touchdowns. Those came from cornerback JoeJuan Williams and defensive lineman Louis Vecchio.

Vandy didn't turn the ball over and rushed for 274 yards, factoring out sacks.

Vanderbilt trailed just once, at 7-0, after Arkansas scored on its opening drive. But Vaughn raced 63 yards around the left side and Ryley Guay's point-after tied the game.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur was 13 of 19 for 192 yards passing.

The Commodores have a bye next week.