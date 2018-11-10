Missouri got a fourth-down stop inches if its goal line, then drove the ball the length of the field for the winning score, in a 33-28 win over Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday afternoon.

A host of Tigers stopped Vandy running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn inches short of the goal line with 14:56 to play.

About 5 1/2 minutes later, Missouri's Drew Lock scored on a quarterback keeper, Tucker McCann's point-after providing the game's final point.

Lock was 22 of 33 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His Vanderbilt counterpart, Kyle Shurmur, was 24 of 35 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tight end Jared Pinkney caught five balls for 88 yards and a score, and receiver Kalija Lipscomb, eight for 99 and a touchdown.

The Commodores killed themselves with missed opportunities, failing to get a point off a pair of interceptions inside Missouri territory.

Vaughn had 196 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches, and scored twice.

Vanderbilt falls to 4-6 overall, 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference. It'll return home to face Ole Miss next week at 6:30.