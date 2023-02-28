The Commodores moved to 6-3 on the season in their 11-7 win over Austin Peay.

As Vanderbilt stared down its second- midweek loss in three games to open the season, an eight-run seventh inning turned a night of disappointment into one marked by a memorable win.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin accredits that inning to the bottom of the order.

“We had some good at bats at the bottom with Parker (Noland) and then (Jack) Bulger, then after that it was just guys reaching base, putting the ball in play,” Corbin said.

Austin Peay opened the scoring after two singles, a double steal, and a sacrifice fly by Lyle Miller-Green in the top of the first.

Vanderbilt quickly answered in the bottom of the inning with a one-out single by Jonathan Vastine single that plated Enrique Bradfield Jr., who reached on a walk earlier in the inning. The Commodores had a chance to take the lead in the inning but stranded two runners after a strikeout by Calvin Hewett.

Patrick Reilly walked three batters in the top of the second before Corbin decided to pull the junior pitcher.

Reilly went 1.2 innings and was charged with four runs. The 6-foot-3 right-hander walked three batters, gave up two hits, and recorded a strikeout in his time on the bump.

Corbin turned to senior right hander Sam Hilboki, who gave up a grand slam to Austin Peay right fielder Garrett Martin. That homer put the Governors’ lead at 5-1 in just the top of the second.

Bradfield Jr. showed tremendous capability on the basepaths with a two-out bunt-single, but Vanderbilt stranded two runners for the second time in as many innings.

After two scoreless innings, the Commodores’ offense showed some life in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer by Matthew Polk. The homer cut the lead to three.

Grayson Moore slowed down Austin Peay for two scoreless innings but gave up a homer to Miller-Green in the sixth that put the Governors up 6-2.

Moore was solid outside of the homer, though. The junior right-hander threw three innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts and just one walk. Miller-Green’s homer was the only run scored on Moore.

Vanderbilt bounced back in the bottom of the sixth after a single from Polk, a double from Bulger and a walk from Bradfield Jr. That loaded the bases with no outs for R.J. Austin, who grounded into a fielders’ choice that scored Polk.

The Commodores couldn’t capitalize, though. A pop out by Davis Diaz stranded two runners, which were the Commodores’ ninth and 10th runners left on base of the night.

Vanderbilt stranded at least one runner in each of the first six innings.

Austin Peay made it pay for that by scoring again in the seventh to extend its lead to four.

As RJ Schreck, Noland and Polk loaded the bases, Bulger ripped one through the left side to cut the lead to three. That would be the start of a eight-run inning that put Vanderbilt ahead

That inning can be summed up by one word, baserunning.

Corbin described that baserunning as “aggressive.”

“We just did a nice job of creating extra bases with speed…we were just advantageous I guess, and aggressive,” Corbin added.

The Commodores’ second, third, fourth and fifth runs came on balls that didn’t leave the infield. That opened up things for Schreck and Troy Laneve to knock in the sixth and seventh runs of the inning.

Vanderbilt didn’t look back and sealed the deal after a two-inning save by Ryan Ginther.

The Commodores were led by Bradfield Jr., who went 2-for-3 with three walks along with Polk, who was 2-for-3 with a walk and a home run.