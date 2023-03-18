The Commodores finished with seven runs, six hits and a homer in their 7-2 win over the Rebels.

For the third time of the weekend, Vanderbilt’s bats propelled it as it finished off a series sweep of third-ranked Ole Miss at Hawkins Field.

Ole Miss took an early 1-0 lead in the second behind a homer from projected first rounder Jacob Gonzalez off of Jack Futtrell, who started the game for Vanderbilt.

The Rebels didn’t score for the rest of the inning but struck again in the fourth on a solo Calvin Harris homer.

Vanderbilt got on the board later that inning behind an R.J. Schreck sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr., Jack Bulger followed that up with a two-run homer later in the inning to give the Commodores the lead.

Futtrell went one more inning after the homer but came out after the fifth. The sophomore went five innings of three-hit baseball but gave up two home runs and recorded just two strikeouts.

Bulger gave the Commodores some insurance in the sixth with an RBI single that scored Davis Diaz. Matthew Polk knocked in Bulger and R.J. Austin later in the inning with a two-out single that gave Vanderbilt a 7-2 lead.

That lead was locked down by Sam Hliboki and Nick Maldonado, who went a combined four innings of one-hit baseball and four strikeouts.

Maldonado sealed the deal with an unassisted double play that was orchestrated by Jonathan Vastine.



