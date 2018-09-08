There were mistakes and missed opportunities, but in the end, Vanderbilt breezed to a 41-10 win over Nevada at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored the first two touchdowns of his Vanderbilt career, receiver Kalija Lipscomb added two more scoring catches, and quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who sat out most of the fourth quarter, hit 23 of 32 passes for 258 yards, two scores and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, Vandy’s defense created four turnovers and turned them into 21 points. Cornerbacks JoeJuan Williams and Allan George had interceptions, Kenny Hebert forced and recovered a fumble that set up a score, and Kade Mayle recovered a fumble that Drew Birchmaier forced on a punt return.

A 17-point third quarter broke open a close game. The Commodores got a Ryley Guay field goal and scores from Vaughn and Lipscomb in a span of three drives.

Nevada scored 72 points and had 636 yards against Portland State last week. Those numbers were 10 and 250 this week, the Wolfpack’s lowest totals since a 45-7 loss to Washington State in Week Four last season.

But, there were some missed opportunities. Guay banked a 49-yard, second-half field goal off the right upright, and there were two first-half turnovers, plus another on downs. VU also had six penalties for 44 yards.

After Vanderbilt turned the ball over on a Chris Pierce fumble at the Nevada 10 on the first drive, and then on downs at the Wolfpack 3 the next drive,

Vandy finally got points when Shurmur hit Lipscomb on a first-and-goal play from the 2.

Hebert forced a fumble at the Nevada 7 on the next series, and recovered it. Two plays later, Vaughn dashed over the right side from seven yards out.

Vanderbilt (2-0) has its first goad game at Notre Dame next week.