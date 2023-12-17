Vanderbilt defeats Lipscomb in a Music City matchup
A brilliant day by Jordyn Cambridge pushed Vanderbilt to defeat Lipscomb, 72-50.
Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick nine point lead over Lipscomb in the first quarter. Soon after, Lipscomb was able to match Vanderbilt with 15 points.
After finding themselves tied, the Commodores were able to make a 18-4 run. Cambridge was the catalyst of that run, knocking down triples, grabbing rebounds and facilitating the offense.
Vanderbilt had a large lead at halftime, 39-21. Jordyn Cambridge had 18 points and 9 rebounds through the first 20 minutes.
After grabbing a double-digit lead, the Commodores never let up. Lipscomb was not able to get within 14 points of Vanderbilt in the second half.
Vanderbilt was able to knock down five three-pointers today after not making any in its last game at Butler.
Jordyn Cambridge finished the day with a double-double, which consisted of 23 points and 14 rebounds. She also dished out five assists and grabbed four steals.
Three quick takes
Cambridge was a game changer
From the tip, Jordyn Cambridge was all over the floor. She piled in 18 of her 23 points in the first half. She also grabbed 14 of Vanderbilt's 47 rebounds.
Cambridge is known to be a physical defender. Today, she swiped four steals. This puts her at 282 in her career. She is five steals away from becoming third on the all-time steals list at Vanderbilt, passing Donna Atkinson.
Cambridge's 4.4 steals per game is second in the NCAA.
Winning the paint
Vanderbilt had the size advantage over Lipscomb and used that to control the paint. The Commodores scored 44 of their 72 points in the paint.
Vanderbilt outrebounded Lipscomb 47-42 and outscored the Bisons in the paint by 24 points.
The Commodores converted 17 layups today, but were given 32 different chances in the lane. Attacking inside was one of the main focuses in grabbing the win.
Madison Greene would be a significant loss
Freshman guard Madison Greene has played a big role for Shea Ralph this season. Greene has been one of the first to come off the bench this season.
In today's contest, Greene went down with 11 seconds left in the first quarter. She was clutching at her left leg and had to be helped off the court by the training staff.
Greene did not appear to put any weight on her leg when coming off the court. There have been no updates on what the injury is or how significant it may be.
She is averaging 7.2 points per game this season.