A brilliant day by Jordyn Cambridge pushed Vanderbilt to defeat Lipscomb, 72-50.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a quick nine point lead over Lipscomb in the first quarter. Soon after, Lipscomb was able to match Vanderbilt with 15 points.

After finding themselves tied, the Commodores were able to make a 18-4 run. Cambridge was the catalyst of that run, knocking down triples, grabbing rebounds and facilitating the offense.

Vanderbilt had a large lead at halftime, 39-21. Jordyn Cambridge had 18 points and 9 rebounds through the first 20 minutes.

After grabbing a double-digit lead, the Commodores never let up. Lipscomb was not able to get within 14 points of Vanderbilt in the second half.

Vanderbilt was able to knock down five three-pointers today after not making any in its last game at Butler.

Jordyn Cambridge finished the day with a double-double, which consisted of 23 points and 14 rebounds. She also dished out five assists and grabbed four steals.