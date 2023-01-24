Jerry Stackhouse and his team went into Tuesday night’s contest searching for their first win over Kentucky since 2016. Despite possessing some momentum coming into the contest, Vanderbilt came up short once again in its 69-53 loss at Memorial Gymnasium.

Kentucky extended its winning streak over the Commodores to 14 games as Vanderbilt fell to 3-4 in league play.

“We came out and everybody tried to do it on their own, this is probably as disappointed as I've ever been in a postgame with this group since I’ve been here,” Stackhouse said.

“I just thought we had selfish play to begin the game and it bled over to our defense,” the fourth-year coach added, “I think it was our own undoing.”

Despite that early selfish play and shooting 35.5% from the field, It looked as if Vanderbilt could certainly hold its own with Kentucky for the majority of the first half but a late 7-0 run put Kentucky up 36-27 at the break.

Vanderbilt stayed within striking distance for most of the half behind 13 points from its freshmen but held the lead for just 2:23 as compared to Kentucky’s 14:57.

The difference in the half came from the restricted area where Vanderbilt made just five of its 11 layup attempts as opposed to Kentucky’s 7-for-8 mark.

That run proved to be too much to overcome for Vanderbilt who trailed for the entirety of the second half and trailed by a margin of 20 at one point.

Things got out of hand as Stackhouse turned to a lineup that included four freshmen in the closing minutes.

Vanderbilt ultimately found itself out of this one for the entirety of the evening after Kentucky’s late first-half run.

Stackhouse’s thoughts on the night were summed up in one word: “disappointed”

“We were just a step slow tonight, it was disappointing because there was a lot of excitement coming into this game because of how we’ve played and where we’re sitting right now, just disappointed in the effort we gave our fans, our students, and everybody,” Stackhouse said.

“I gotta go back and watch it but I’m not looking forward to it,” the fourth-year coach said.

The Commodores fell to 10-10 on the season with the loss.

Despite the outcome, Stackhouse remains optimistic about his teams’ future.

“I don’t think that we’ll perform like this again, just gotta focus, gotta have a little bit more attention to detail,” said Vanderbilt’s coach.

We’ve seen this movie before

When considering the recent history between Kentucky and Vanderbilt along with the state of each program, this result shouldn’t have been surprising.

The theme of Vanderbilt hanging with the top teams in its league and ultimately falling short has been prevalent this season as well as in this particular series.

Stackhouse’s program is in a better spot than many expected it to be at this point in the season, but Tuesday night’s matchup served as a stark reminder of where things currently stand.

Despite the promotions that filled the student section and the buzz within Vanderbilt’s fanbase that surrounded Tuesday night’s game, Kentucky fans still dominated Memorial Gymnasium.

“Go big blue” chants still rang over Vanderbilt’s in-game promotions and the seats of Memorial Gymnasium were still coated in blue. Most importantly, the large contingent of Kentucky fans had much more to cheer for than the Commodore faithful.

Vanderbilt’s program has certainly shown positive signs in recent weeks, but was reminded on Tuesday night that it still has plenty of room to go.

Three quick takes:

Need positives? Malik Dia and Paul Lewis provided plenty of those

As Lewis and Dia have found themselves receiving consistent playing time, the young Commodores have proven to be more and more worthy of that increased time on the floor.

“I’m definitely pleased with how they came out and performed tonight,” Stackhouse said of the pair.

Just a few minutes in to Tuesday night’s matchup, Lewis eclipsed his previous scoring average by taking advantage of switches and finishing around the rim.

Lewis was Vanderbilt’s leading scorer in the first half but what may have been more impressive was the poise and efficiency that the freshman showed.

While being Vanderbilt’s primary ballhandler, the 6-foot-2 guard shot 3-for-4 from the field and turned it over just once in the first half against some of Kentucky’s best on-ball defenders. That was just the fourth time this season that Vanderbilt’s freshman guard had committed a turnover in 63 minutes of play.

Lewis finished with seven points, an assist, and just two turnovers.

The freshman guard proved enough to Stackhouse to chart 22 minutes and to start both halves for the Commodores.

As the second half rang in the story shifted to Dia, who charted a career-high 14 points while shooting 5-for-11 from the field along with 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

“Malik is a tough cover,” Stackhouse said of his young big man.

What was just as impressive was the way that the freshman forward stepped up defensively against Kentucky’s prolific frontcourt that is full of veterans.

“I thought he did a pretty good job of banging with Oscar as well,” the fourth-year coach added.

Dia certainly didn’t shut down national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, but walled up on the star big man and made things challenging around the rim.

Stackhouse mentioned Dia as someone who needed to “grow up quickly” after Vanderbilt’s loss to Alabama, that certainly looked to be the case for the talented forward along with Lewis on tuesday night.

Vanderbilt will have a tremendously hard time winning if it can’t get more from its veterans.

Dia and Lewis were tremendous on tuesday night, but when Vanderbilt is at its best it is veteran led.

In Vanderbilt’s 16-point loss to Kentucky, Vanderbilt’s seven veterans combined for just 26 points while shooting 8-for-39 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

“I’ll play our young guys and watch them get better before I take lackluster effort and selfish play from any of our older guys, that’s just not who we’re gonna be, it’s not sustainable for what I envision for our program, we’re gonna share the ball, we’re gonna play the right way, if not we’re gonna find guys that do,” Stackhouse said.

Quentin Millora-Brown and Trey Thomas were held scoreless while Tyrin Lawrence led the bunch with 12 points while shooting 4-for-10 from the field. Jordan Wright also charted just two points and played just four minutes in the second half due to a “straight coaches decision.”

“That’s kinda fools gold too, I don’t think he really played that well,” Stackhouse said of Lawrence.

For Vanderbilt to have any chance at turning this back around, it can’t get performances like it did from its veterans tonight.

The major difference in this one came in the paint

Maybe the biggest area that separated Vanderbilt and Kentucky was the lane. The Wildcats got the better of the Commodores in terms of total rebounding, offensive rebounding, points in the paint, second chance points, and layup percentage.

The differential in points in the paint was 14 and Vanderbilt was outrebounded 37 to 24.

Kentucky’s starting frontcourt also outscored Vanderbilt’s 27-3 on tuesday, although Dia did chip in 14 off the bench.

When the talent difference is significant, Vanderbilt has to do the little things well, in the loss to Kentucky, Vanderbilt certainly did not do them at a high enough level.

Notes:

Stackhouse has never beaten Kentucky as Vanderbilt's head coach.

It has been 13-straight games since Vandy beat Kentucky, the last win was on February 27th, 2016.

Paul Lewis started over Trey Thomas for the second game in a row.

13 players charted a minute for Vanderbilt tonight.



