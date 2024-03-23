Tim Corbin's team finished the outing with just five hits.

Vanderbilt made it a game after failing to plate a baserunner through six innings, but fell 8-4 to South Carolina after a disastrous seventh inning at Founders Park in the first game of its series against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the third as Vanderbilt was shut down by South Carolina starter Eli Jones, who threw six perfect innings.

Vanderbilt threatened the Gamecocks in the seventh with a two-run inning capped off by a Jayden Davis RBI single that scored the second run.

Trouble came for Vanderbilt in the bottom of the inning as starter Carter Holton came out of the game, though.



Holton had a sharp outing with six innings of three hit, two run baseball that also included 10 strikeouts on 114 pitches.

The Vanderbilt starter came out for freshman reliever Miller Green, who gave up four runs that were all unearned as a result of poor defense by Vanderbilt.

None of those defensive errors felt bigger than a dropped fly ball by Calvin Hewett that allowed Ethan Petry to get all the way to third and to clear the bases.

South Carolina plated five in the inning, none of which scored on earned runs.

Despite Matthew Polk's homer in the eighth, this one felt all but over with South Carolina's barrage in the seventh.

With it, Vanderbilt's 14-game winning streak ended as it faced off against Parker Noland and Gavin Casas, who both transferred from Vanderbilt.

Noland finished 1-for-5 and scored twice while Casas finished 1-for-3.

Vanderbilt will look to bounce back in game two of Saturday's doubleheader.