A sloppy fourth quarter leads to Vanderbilt's first loss at home and in the SEC, 65-63.

After Missouri scored the first basket, a strong take to the rim by Jordyn Cambridge sparked a 6-0 run for Vanderbilt.

Missouri countered, but then went on a three minute drought and Vanderbilt took back the lead. The Commodores led at the end of the first quarter, 14-13.

Not much separation occurred until midway into the second quarter when Jordyn Cambridge and Ryanne Allen hit back-to-back 3-pointers that forced Missouri to call a timeout.

Right out of the timeout, it was Allen with a 3-pointer yet again.

After the hot streak, the Commodores had some difficulties. They finished the second quarter on a drought of 2:30. Despite that, they led the Tigers at halftime, 29-24.

Cambridge led Vanderbilt in scoring with nine points after 20 minutes.

Vanderbilt opened up the third quarter with a bang. A dish from Iyana Moore to Sacha Washington went down as an and-one. That bucket set the tone for the third quarter.

The Commodores played at a much higher level offensively than they did in the first half. They shot at just 34.5% in the first half, but scored it at 52.9% in the third quarter.

Vanderbilt held an eight point lead going into the fourth quarter, 52-44. Despite the fact it shot so well in the third quarter, Missouri outshot Vanderbilt at 58.3%, which is why there wasn't much separation in the score.

The start of the fourth quarter was a major struggle for Vanderbilt. It committed three turnovers in less than two minutes and allowed Missouri to go on a 6-0 run before the media timeout.

Vanderbilt then lost its lead and was down 55-53 midway through the fourth quarter.

After that, things unraveled for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt was down by two points with nine seconds left.

When attempting to foul Missouri to force them to shoot free throws, Vanderbilt came up with a steal. Khamil Pierre made her way down the floor with the ball, but left it just short on the game-tying layup.

Missouri outscored Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter, 21-11.

Vanderbilt loses its first home and SEC game of the season, falling to Missouri, 65-63.

Khamil Pierre led Vanderbilt in scoring with 16 points.