This one can be summed up by the fact Red Panda caught more bowls at halftime than Vanderbilt made shots in the first half.

Less than 24 hours after Vanderbilt finished the night on top of the world, it ran out of magic in its 87-75 loss to Texas A&M.

Despite trailing by almost 30 at one point, Vanderbilt made this one a game late and left everything on the floor but the ‘Dores slow start ultimately hindered them.

For the second-straight day, the Commodores got behind early. Texas A&M got out to a 7-0 run to open the game and led 9-3 at the first media timeout.

That lead was extended to 27-9 at one point in the half.

A&M led Vanderbilt 49-25 heading into the break after shooting 69% from the field and 7-for-12 in the half.

Vanderbilt looked dead in the water but came out of the break on a 21-6 run that put it within striking distance and had the Bridgestone Arena crowd immersed in “let’s go Vandy” chants. A few timely baskets by Wade Taylor gave the Aggies some breathing room and put them back ahead 63-48, though.

Vanderbilt’s run fell short from there and Texas A&M led by 27 points shortly thereafter as it cruised to a 12-point win.

The Commodores never led throughout the afternoon as it lost for the first time since February 22nd.

Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament run ends

Stackhouse’s team had it going in its two nights at Bridgestone Arena but fell short on Saturday as it exited the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt hadn’t played in the Saturday session of the tournament since 2015. This week was a step for the program and brought some of its most memorable moments in recent memory. The Commodores ultimately fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the whole thing, though.

The Commodores have plenty to look back on fondly from this week, but will leave Bridgestone Arena on Saturday with a sour taste in their mouths and plenty of uncertainty.

Three quick takes:

Now they wait

It’s out of Vanderbilt’s hands now.

The Commodores made their case over the last few weeks, but failed to pick up the Southeastern Conference auto-bid and will now have to hope the NCAA Tournament committee sees something that much of the national media doesn’t.

Vanderbilt is right there, otherwise there wouldn’t be anything to talk about. The question is whether its done enough.

We’ve voiced all these concerns before, but it’s just so hard to know. Will the committee get caught up in Vanderbilt's low NET and KenPom rankings and keep the Commodores out of the field? Do its three losses in the bottom two quads kill it? How much do they value Vanderbilt having 10 wins in the upper two quads? How does the last month compare to Vanderbilt’s entire body of work? What about the eye test? Does Saturday’s loss hurt it at all?

Vanderbilt didn’t do enough to be a lock for the field of 68 or maybe even a likely candidate, but it did do enough to get itself in the conversation. That makes it hard to say definitively either way what happens in 24 hours.

Those hours will likely feel like the longest of Stackhouse’s life, for the first time this season Vanderbilt has no control. It will live and die by the committee’s ruling.

The only thing that could stop magic was legs and a small margin for error

It seemed that no matter how much magic Vanderbilt possessed, it was still going to have to deal with the issue that every team deals with on the third day of a conference tournament; legs.

Within the first few minutes of Saturday afternoon’s contest it was clear that Vanderbilt just didn’t have the same burst or the same edge that it did the night before.

The Commodores trailed 19-5 at the second media timeout and had seven turnovers, including two shot-clock violations.

Unlike Friday night when Vanderbilt dug itself out of a 10-point hole in the opening minutes, the Commodores just couldn’t muster enough on either end to come back in this one.

The shots that had gone in the past few weeks often hit the front rim, guys who were previously tremendous with the ball in their hands had sloppy turnover after sloppy turnover and when Stackhouse’s team needed a stop it felt as if Texas A&M got an open look every time.

That is largely due to playing three games in three days, that clearly took a toll on this group. To an extent it was also a byproduct of the lack of depth and smaller margin for error that Vanderbilt had, as well.

Stackhouse often plays near 10 guys, but after Liam Robbins’ injury it had become a group of three guards that carried Vanderbilt’s offense. After each scoring in double figures on Thursday and Friday night, Ezra Manjon, Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright got off to slow starts on Saturday. When those three guards were limited the Commodores didn’t have anyone to turn to, they made a run but things were already decided.

The margin for error was small with this group and as they ran out of gas, living on the edge caught up with them.

Don’t let what happened today or what happens on Selection Sunday make you forget what this team had, or maybe still does

Saturday afternoon was a disaster for Vanderbilt, plain and simple. With a chance to make a final pitch to the NCAA Tournament committee it came out flat and laid an egg.

The special part about this team was that it was a surprise, though.

For the last month, this team had lightning in a bottle.

Anything, besides Liam Robbins’ injury, that could go right did. When this team looked dead in the water it found itself and reached heights that it never had under Stackhouse. The fourth-year coach beat Tennessee for the first time, his team beat Kentucky twice in as many weeks and captured “Memorial Magic” for the first time in his tenure.

This team had, and may still have, as much “it” factor as any team in the SEC, and it may have played the best stretch of basketball that any team in the league did this season when nobody thought they could.

It survived an injury to its only All-SEC player, it survived a 3-6 start in league play and it survived a 57-point loss.

For the first time in Stackhouse’s tenure, his team was a 20-game winner. For the first time in a long time, Memorial Gymnasium felt like the place to be and Vanderbilt men’s basketball felt like must-watch TV.

Who’s to say that the magic that this team possessed can’t come back, either. Whatever tournament it ends up playing in represents one more opportunity for the Commodores. After all, they will be fresh and motivated after what happened on Saturday.

Just 24 hours ago it felt impossible to bet against this team, its flaws were shown on Saturday but there may still be something in there. There was after Grambling State, there was after LSU, and there was after Alabama. Who are we to count this team out or forget what it had.

With the pre-season expectation of a tournament berth that Stackhouse laid out, this season can’t be considered a complete success without Vanderbilt landing in the field of 68. But what this team had shouldn’t be forgotten about because of one abysmal afternoon.



