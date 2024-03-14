Stackhouse finished with a total record of 70-91 in five seasons as well as a conference record of 28-60.

Vanderbilt is expected to part ways with head coach Jerry Stackhouse, according to a report by Jon Rothstein and others.

Vandysports has reached out to the school, which did not immediately respond, for comment.

In his five seasons, Stackhouse's teams reached the NIT twice but failed to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. With Stackhouse at the helm, Vanderbilt had a record above .500 in just one of his five seasons.

After a winless season led Vanderbilt to fire head coach Bryce Drew, it felt as if it made a high-upside, out of the box hire with Stackhouse. That hire was made by then-athletic director Malcolm Turner, who

The Vanderbilt head coach received an extension prior to the 2022-23 season and seemed to have things heading in the right direction after a magical end to that season in which the Commodores won 22 games.

That positive trajectory quickly ended after Vanderbilt dropped an opening-night contest to Presbyterian as 18.5-point favorites. Stackhouse's team would go on to have three losses to midmajor opponents in 2023-24 and had a record of just 9-23.

The Commodores had injury issues throughout the season, but not enough to write off a historically bad non-conference slate in which Vanderbilt dropped eight games. That's the most non-conference losses in program history.

Pair that with recruiting and retention issues, large opposing crowds overrunning a once magical Memorial Gymnasium as well as a poor general feel surrounding the program and this felt like a decision that had to be made.

Vanderbilt will look for a fresh start as it attempts to dig itself out of the hole that Stackhouse's final season put it in.