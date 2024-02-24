This time last year Liam Robbins' career-high 32 points gave Vanderbilt its first win over Florida since Jerry Stackhouse's hiring, its third quad one win and hope. Saturday's trip to Gainesville was largely hopeless as Vanderbilt fell 77-64 to the Florida, though.

Rather than sparking an unlikely run on Saturday, Vanderbilt took another step towards a historically poor record.

Saturday's result shouldn't be a surprise, though.

Florida is at the point where it's selling out the Stephen O'Connell center every night and is 8-2 in its last 10 games. Gators' head coach Todd Golden has it rolling.

On the flipside, Vanderbilt came into Saturday with a 2-11 record in the league and didn't possess a win on the road.

The latter didn't change on Saturday.

You just knew this one was trouble when Ezra Manjon, Vanderbilt’s steady point guard looked overwhelmed and turned it over on the first possession of the game.

That was a precursor to an issue that plagued Vanderbilt for the entirety of the first half. The Commodores turned it over eight times, that’s three more times than it turned it over the entire game on Wednesday.

That paired with a multitude of other issues allowed Florida to get out to a 35-20 halftime lead.

It felt over from there as Vanderbilt didn't get this one within 10 after the 6:09 mark of the first half.

From there, Florida just kept putting it on and putting it on.

Vanderbilt picked up its 20th loss of the season on Saturday.

Three quick takes:

Two different off-seasons have translated into two different seasons

Vanderbilt isn't the only SEC team that lost the bulk of its contributors between seasons. The difference is how Golden and Stackhouse reworked their rosters.

Despite losing Colin Castleton, Kyle Lofton, Kowacie Reeves, Alex Fudge, Myreon Jones among others Florida found a way to improve. Vanderbilt lost a similar level of production but didn't have the offseason it needed in order to replicate Florida's success or anything near it.

Golden nailed his transfer evaluations, largely consisting of players that came from midmajors while just one of Vanderbilt's four additions is averaging double figures.

Compare that to Walter Clayton, Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel as well as Micah Handlogten and you've got your answer as to why the difference between these teams is so drastic.

Obviously there's some context lacking with Vanderbilt's transfer restrictions but adding difference makers isn't as impossible as it's been made out to be at Vanderbilt.

Florida has done it at a much higher clip than Vanderbilt.

As simple as it sounds, Vanderbilt's shotmaking may have been its biggest problem

Shotmaking feels like too simple of a summation of a teams’ offensive struggles, but it was hard to ignore it on Saturday.

No sequence made that more obvious than Paul Lewis being left wide open around the bucket at the end of the first half and missing an uncontested layup.

It’s been an issue for the entirety of the season, but it feels as if there were more open looks missed than normal for Stackhouse’s team on Saturday.

The Commodores shot just 25.9% in the first half and 35.7% on the afternoon.

This is heading towards unprecedented places

Vanderbilt has seen 0-18, it's seen bad places, it's seen firings upon firings. It may not have ever seen this, though.

This looks to be a team that will finish outside the top 200 in KenPom, a team that may not win a road game and a team that probably won't hit 10 total wins.

It's a team that someone like Florida can have an uninspiring effort against and still win by double digits.

Worst of all, it has a chance to be a historic low.

The last time Vanderbilt won seven games or less was 1945-46, when Vanderbilt only played 15 games. 1946-47 marked the last time that Vanderbilt won eight games.

As it currently stands, Vanderbilt sits at 7-20 with four regular season games and at least one SEC Tournament game remaining. Two of those four regular season games are against ranked opponents.

KenPom projects Vanderbilt to get to eight wins but currently doesn't favor the Commodores in any remaining game.

This looks to be a dark finish for Stackhouse's team.