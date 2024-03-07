With a chance at the end to tie it, the Commodores come up short and end their SEC Tournament run before they can even get started.

Florida topped Vanderbilt in Greenville, South Carolina, 62-59.

"What I am challenging my team to do now is to take what we did today that we viewed as a failure and apply that to how we practice," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated.

A sloppy first quarter in Greenville allowed Florida to jump out to a lead and finish the first quarter ahead by three.

The second quarter brought even more trouble for the Commodores.

They shot 21.4% and did not score for the final six and a half minutes of the quarter.

The Gators took advantage of the Commodores struggles and grabbed a 10 point lead at halftime, 32-22.

Vanderbilt committed 14 turnovers in the first half.

The Commodores had a much better third quarter on offense. They scored 18 points and shot 47% from the floor, but the problem was allowing Florida to trade baskets with them.

The fourth quarter was one you could expect to see in March.

The Commodores pulled themselves out of a hole to try to get it done at the end.

With 11.8 seconds left, Vanderbilt had the ball down three points. After going the length of the court, Iyana Moore heaved up a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it came up short.

Despite its second half efforts, Vanderbilt fell to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament, 62-59.



