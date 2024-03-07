Vanderbilt falls to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament
With a chance at the end to tie it, the Commodores come up short and end their SEC Tournament run before they can even get started.
Florida topped Vanderbilt in Greenville, South Carolina, 62-59.
"What I am challenging my team to do now is to take what we did today that we viewed as a failure and apply that to how we practice," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph stated.
A sloppy first quarter in Greenville allowed Florida to jump out to a lead and finish the first quarter ahead by three.
The second quarter brought even more trouble for the Commodores.
They shot 21.4% and did not score for the final six and a half minutes of the quarter.
The Gators took advantage of the Commodores struggles and grabbed a 10 point lead at halftime, 32-22.
Vanderbilt committed 14 turnovers in the first half.
The Commodores had a much better third quarter on offense. They scored 18 points and shot 47% from the floor, but the problem was allowing Florida to trade baskets with them.
The fourth quarter was one you could expect to see in March.
The Commodores pulled themselves out of a hole to try to get it done at the end.
With 11.8 seconds left, Vanderbilt had the ball down three points. After going the length of the court, Iyana Moore heaved up a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it came up short.
Despite its second half efforts, Vanderbilt fell to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament, 62-59.
Three quick takes
Vanderbilt played one of the sloppiest first halves all season
The Commodores played one of their worst halves all season to open up against Florida, and in the SEC Tournament, it's not the best timing to play a bad 20 minutes.
In the first half, Vanderbilt shot 29.6% from the floor, and did not score in the final six and half minutes before halftime.
It also struggled heavily around the rim, making just four of its 15 layup attempts. All of the offensive struggles occurred while committing 14 turnovers.
Those are the things that add up and make for a difficult comeback for any team.
The Commodores made too many little mistakes
There were a lot of small things that happened through the course of 40 minutes that led to the loss.
A big issue tonight were free throws. Vanderbilt made just eight of its 15 attempts from the line, shooting 53% as a team.
The Commodores also had a difficult time scoring from deep, making just three of their 13 attempts.
Vanderbilt cut back on the turnovers in the second half, committing eight in the final 20 minutes. The biggest overall issue was finishing around the rim.
Layups are the highest percentage shot a player can take, but as a team, Vanderbilt made just 14 of its 34 attempts, scoring at 41% down low as a team.
Now Selection Sunday awaits
The countdown to March 17th is on. Vanderbilt will hope to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.
Despite falling short tonight, and being on the bubble, this is a team that still has high hopes.
"We now have some time to look at where we did go wrong in that game, where do we need to get better as a group and individually, so that when we do have Selection Sunday and we know who we're playing, that we're a much, much better team," Ralph stated.
By making this statement, Shea Ralph seems confident her team will have a shot.
There will be things to keep an eye on before the bracket is released, including how the rest of the SEC Tournament plays out, and what other teams win their conferences.