With that, Vanderbilt ended its campaign with its 10th-straight loss and a winless conference season as well as its fifth-straight loss to its in-state rivals.

A pair of scuffles in the late first half as well an spirited early stretch of play by Vanderbilt made this one interesting. That didn't change what the final result ended up as, though.

That was Vanderbilt's _ largest margin of defeat this season.

A season that began with hope of a turnaround and the program's first bowl-eligible season since 2018 ended in a step backwards for Clark Lea's program. In some ways, failure.

Failure to prove it had taken a step forward. Failure to establish an identity that showed up in games. Failure to avoid the "same old Vanderbilt label."

With that, an important offseason awaits for Lea. An offseason that will inevitably come with changes, but will also be full of opportunity.

An opportunity to prove that there's reason to believe his program can take the step forward that he's envisioned for so long. Whether Lea can capitalize on that opportunity with a step forward in transfer portal recruiting, encouraging staff changes or perhaps by proving it has taken a step forward in the NIL department is yet to be seen.

The schedule won't let up in 2024, but it feels as if Lea's team has to prove something. Whether that's a realistic expectation or not will be dependent on what happens over the next few weeks.

Who is Vanderbilt's quarterback in 2024? Who leaves for the portal? Who are they replaced with? Who are their position coaches and coordinators?

When you go 2-10, something's gotta give. It feels like something will.

Whether that turns into something that improves Lea's program and proves that he's the guy beyond next season is unclear.