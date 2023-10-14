Except that the start of this one looked a little different.

Instead of the No.1 team in the country pushing Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea's team around out of the gate, it was Lea's team who punched the Bulldogs in the face first with a 49-yard touchdown and 76 passing yards on the first drive of the afternoon.

That was Vanderbilt's first touchdown against Georgia since Lea has been the Commodores' head coach.

That wasn't just a once in a blue moon first drive, either. Vanderbilt followed it up by forcing a turnover on the Bulldogs first drive, that's something that the Commodores haven't done much this season.

A start like that for a program like Vanderbilt against a program like Georgia tells you something. Perhaps something about the state of things around the program.

Lea's team came ready to play and punched the nation's No.1 team in the face. Not the other way around. Vanderbilt came out with some belief and played freely, there's something to be said for that.

There's also something to be said for the way the rest of this one unfolded. Georgia breezed past Vanderbilt as mistakes and small blows thrown by the Bulldogs put this one largely out of reach before the start of the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt continued to fight, though. When it looked like Georgia had put this one away, CJ Taylor picked off Carson Beck to put the game back in reach.

Lea's group didn't get particularly close to winning this one but has plenty to hang its hat on in terms of its early intensity, fight and scoring margin. That scoring margin resulted in the Commodores covering their first spread of the season.

Having moral victories be the focus of the day is inherently a loss, but Vanderbilt may have had its best effort of the any game in conference play this season.

Saturday's loss makes winning out a requirement to obtain bowl eligibility, that goal may be a far cry but Vanderbilt heads into its bye week with plenty of reason for belief.