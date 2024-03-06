Jerry Stackhouse's team put up a better fight than the final margin would indicate, but the same issues popped up again for the Commodores as they trailed by as much as 19 en route to the loss.

Vanderbilt led Kentucky for 12:41 on Tuesday night but ultimately couldn't handle all that the Wildcats threw at it as they swept the season series in a 93-77 senior night victory at Rupp Arena.

This one saw the pace and shotmaking transcend what Vanderbilt was capable of matching as freshman phenom Rob Dillingham led the Wildcats, who shot 50.7% from the field, with 23 points on 15 shots.

"This is one of the best offensive teams that Cal has had since I've been here," Stackhouse said.

Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with a 23-point, nine-rebound performance while Ezra Manjon added 17 points and seven assists, but that wasn't enough to make up for Vanderbilt shooting 21.7% from 3-point range.

""We just gotta make some more shots when you play a team like that. We got the looks. We got the looks. We've just gotta knock those shots down," Stackhouse said. "We needed to see probably a couple more guys at least with eight or 10 points to give us a chance."

Manjon got Vanderbilt started with six points on his first three field goals to put it up 6-4 at the under 16 media timeout.

It felt as if that would be the extent of the Commodores' lead, but Manjon and his teammates held it until the 1:39 mark of the first half as Kentucky took a 36-34 lead on a Reed Sheppard make from 3-point range.

Leaving Sheppard wide open out there is about as bad of an idea as there is.

Before then, Vanderbilt just kept holding off Kentucky with big play after big play.

It felt like none was bigger than Malik Presley's transition dunk that silenced Rupp Arena and reminded everyone in the Arena just how excellent of an athlete he is.

Kentucky took a 45-40 lead into the half after three big makes from beyond the arc from Sheppard and Dillingham.

Vanderbilt cut the lead to three on an alley oop from Manjon to Lawrence, but Kentucky took the motto of its steady young backcourt and was always in control throughout the half as it handed Vanderbilt its 22nd loss of the season.

Stackhouse's team was outscored 48-37 in the second half.

The Commodores now sit at 3-14 in league play.

Three quick takes:

Kentucky came out flat while Vanderbilt played one of its better games. It didn't matter, though.

You just had to know it wouldn't last.

There's too much talent on that Kentucky sideline side and not enough on Vanderbilt's.

Kentucky came out and missed ones that it normally makes, was largely flat defensively, wasn't physical and didn't get up and down like it normally does. Vanderbilt played with significantly more energy and edge.

The Commodores were as sharp as they've been all season.

On the other hand, it felt like John Calipari's team overlooked Stackhouse's and yet it didn't matter.

The talent gap was so big on Wednesday that although Kentucky looked like it was mentally already in Knoxville for Saturday's marquee matchup it got away with it.

Ezra Manjon deserves better

Manjon looked like he belonged on that Rupp Arena floor on Wednesday. He's one of the few guys on Vanderbilt's roster that's looked that way in every game this season.

The Vanderbilt senior deserves for games like this to matter, to be full of fanfare and stakes. He's done his part.

The final games of Manjon's career largely haven't mattered, though. They've just been formalities in which the star point guard stands out but generally doesn't get enough help.

Manjon's senior day will happen in front of a large number of empty seats at Memorial Gymnasium and with little to play for.

The same will be applicable for Tyrin Lawrence.

Two guys that gave this program some of its magic back have dealt with a season that hasn't contained much of it.

Vanderbilt's road record is...something

Stackhouse's team fell to 1-9 on the road on the season. Its only win was at Bud Walton Arena against Arkansas.

It feels as if every time this team goes on the road it's a recipe for a loss.

The same goes for neutral sites where Vanderbilt is 0-3.

Add the record away from Memorial Gymnasium to the list of jarring list of stats from this season.