Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner has fired men' s basketball coach Bryce Drew after three seasons, according to a report by college basketball writer Jeff Goodman :

Drew, in his third year as the Commodores' head coach, had a 19-game losing streak heading into VU's Southeastern Conference Tournament game in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 13th.

It's the longest losing streak in school history. VU, which went 0-18 in league play, became the SEC's first winless team in conference play since Georgia Tech in 1953-54.

Turner took over as Vanderbilt's AD in February.

Drew's tenure started with high hopes. Drew had been 124-49 in five seasons as head coach at Valparaiso, his alma mater. He led the Commodores to a 19-16 mark, which included an NCAA Tournament berth as a 9-seed in his first season, 2016-17.

But VU fell off last year, going 12-20 overall and 6-12 in the league. The Commodores brought in the first two McDonald's All-Americans in school history in point guard Darius Garland and forward Simi Shittu.

Vandy started 4-0 this season. But Garland suffered a knee injury two minutes into VU's game against Kent State on Nov. 23. The Commodores lost that one, 77-75.

They weren't the same without Garland. Meanwhile, Shittu--who was not a full-go in preseason practices due to a knee injury he suffered in late-December 2017--failed to develop as hoped as a freshman.

Drew finishes his VU career with a record of (40-58) and 16-38 in SEC regular-season play.